Noida admin launches month-long drive to revise electoral rolls

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration will launch a month-long campaign from November 1 to revise the electoral rolls ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, with an aim to enrol new voters and also weed out people who have shifted out.

Vandita Srivastava, additional district magistrate (finance and revenue), and deputy district election officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, said that the special summary revision of electoral rolls will take place from Monday.

“The booth level officers (BLOs) will visit door-to-door for this exercise. We will also organise four special camps on November 7, 13, 21, and 27 – which fall on Saturdays and Sundays – where people can submit forms for enrolment or corrections,” Srivastava said.

“There are 1,754 booths in the district, with one BLO at each booth. We have provided the required training to the BLOs to conduct the revision exercise. They have been asked to ensure 100% compliance to corrections of electoral rolls in their respective areas,” she said.

The district administration on Saturday held a meeting with the BLOs, and also conducted the first level checking of the electronic voting machines.

“The revision forms can be submitted either online or offline. People can submit their forms to the BLOs and also at their tehsils. In online process, they can use www.nvsp.in or voters helpline app – VHA,” said the deputy district election officer.

People who complete 18 years on January 1, 2022, are eligible for enrolment as voters. People can also call the election control room number – 1950 – for any query or clarification, the officials said.

Srivastava said that the district election office also conducted the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme in different colleges in Greater Noida in the past few weeks to enrol young voters.

As of October 31, 2021, Gautam Budh Nagar has 1,567,617 registered voters in three assembly constituencies – Noida (having 664,837 voters), Dadri (565,682) and Jewar (337,098). Uttar Pradesh may go to polls in May next year, the officials said.