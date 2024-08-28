Noida: After woman’s death, her kin accuse ESIC hospital of negligence

After a 39-year-old woman died at a private hospital on Monday, after being referred from the ESIC hospital in Noida’s Sector 24, her family on Tuesdayaccused the ESIC hospital of medical negligence and said her treatment was delayed there. Deputy medical superintendent (DMS), ESIC, Dr Sona Bedi said that the director has initiated an investigation into the matter. (HT Photo)

The patient, Mousmi Devi, a resident of Salarpur village in Noida, was hospitalised last Thursday (August 22) with symptoms of dengue.

“My wife was admitted to the ESIC hospital on August 22 with symptoms of dengue. Despite requesting the authorities, no blood tests were conducted until August 23. When the tests were finally conducted, they revealed a low platelet count and her condition further deteriorated,” said Ramesh Pratap, Devi’s husband.

The ESIC hospital, meanwhile, said on Tuesday that it will conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter.

The family claimed that the doctors at ESIC hospital were “negligent” in their treatment and delayed Devi’s referral, leading to her death.

“It was only after police intervention that my wife was referred to a private hospital, where she died on Monday,” Pratap said.

The family also said the ESIC hospital did not update the health department portal about Devi’s dengue positive status.

The Gautam Budh Nagar health department said the case was not of dengue. “The preliminary test results are inconclusive, so we are not confirming it as a dengue case at this time. We will await the official report from ESIC before proceeding further,” said Dr Shruti Kirti Verma, district malaria officer (DMO).

The health department said that a total of 12 dengue positive cases have been reported in the district so far this year.

The ESIC hospital authorities said the matter of Devi’s death is being probed.

Deputy medical superintendent (DMS), ESIC, Dr Sona Bedi said, “The director has initiated an investigation into the matter, and further comments or updates will be provided only after the investigation is completed.”

No police complaint has been filed in the matter yet.