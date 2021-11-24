Noida airport to bring 12mn passenger traffic every year: Civil aviation secy

The Union civil aviation secretary on Wednesday said that a traffic of 12 million passengers each year is expected between the first phase and the final phase of the Noida international airport in Uttar Pradesh's Jewar, which is expected to be ready for flight operations by 2024.

“The traffic of 12 million passengers per year is expected in the first phase and by the completion of the final phase, i.e. between 2040 and 2050, the capacity of Jewar airport will be to handle 70 million passengers per year,” civil aviation secretary Rajiv Bansal said.

The statement was made in the backdrop of the announcement that international passenger flights may be normalised by the end of this year. Bansal, however, clarified that the Jewar airport will start with domestic flights.

“Project cost of phase 1 is ₹8,916 crore. The UP government is spending ₹4,326 crore on acquisition of land, rehabilitation and resettlement. PM Modi is personally monitoring the project,” the aviation secretary said.

The Jewar airport is being built on 1,334 hectares of land, Bansal said. “It's a greenfield project that'll be implemented in four phases. The construction of the first phase is to be completed in 36 month and the operational period of the first phase will be 2023-27,” he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that the proposed airport in Jewar would be ready for flights to take off and land by 2024. With this, Uttar Pradesh would be the only state in India to have five international air transit hubs.

The airport in Gautam Budh Nagar district will be located 72km from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, 40km from Noida and about the similar distance from the multi-modal logistics hub at Dadri, and is conceived as the multi-modal connectivity hub owing to its proximity to the existing Yamuna Expressway and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and will also be linked to Delhi-Mumbai Expressway at Ballabhgarh in Haryana's Faridabad district.