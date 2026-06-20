Noida Airport visitors get 8 minute free parking access

GREATER NOIDA: Visitors at the newly opened Noida International Airport can drop off or pick up passengers at the terminal without paying any fee if they leave within eight minutes, officials aware of the matter said on Friday.

The airport began commercial flight operations on June 15, followed by the launch of cargo services on June 17, officials said. (HT PHOTO)

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They added that private vehicles overstaying will be charged ₹150 for staying up to two hours, and commercial vehicles, including taxis, will have to pay ₹200. The 8-minute limit aims to keep the departure and arrival lanes free of idling vehicles, officials said.

Officials added that overstaying vehicles must be parked at designated spaces.

This comes days after the airport began commercial flight operations on June 15, followed by the launch of cargo services on June 17, officials said.

“Passengers can be dropped off at the terminal and the vehicle can exit within eight minutes without payment of any parking charges. The kerbside facility is separate from the designated parking area. Vehicles parked in the designated parking zones will be required to purchase parking tickets as per the notified tariff. The move aims to regulate idling vehicles that cause chaos,” said an airport official, requesting anonymity.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials added that both categories of vehicles must pay an additional ₹100 for every subsequent 60 minutes after the first two hours. The airport has capped the maximum parking fee for a 24-hour period at ₹600 for private vehicles and ₹700 for commercial vehicles, officials added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials added that both categories of vehicles must pay an additional ₹100 for every subsequent 60 minutes after the first two hours. The airport has capped the maximum parking fee for a 24-hour period at ₹600 for private vehicles and ₹700 for commercial vehicles, officials added. {{/usCountry}}

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However, auto rickshaws and buses are currently not permitted at the terminal building, officials said.

According to officials, auto rickshaws and buses must stop at a designated point near the airport entrance, about 1km from the terminal. Passengers arriving by these modes of transport must use a shuttle service to the terminal, officials said.

Lalit Kumar, a Lucknow resident who travelled from Noida to Lucknow on June 15, said he faced difficulties accessing the airport by auto rickshaw. “I hired an auto from Surajpur in Greater Noida to reach the airport. However, security personnel stopped the auto near the entrance—about a km before the terminal. I had to walk the remaining distance carrying my luggage. We hope the authority will address the issue and ensure passenger safety,” said Kumar.

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The airport has set up separate parking facilities for visitors, app-based cab aggregators, and premium taxi operators to streamline passenger movement and vehicle circulation within the airport premises, officials said.