Noida authority demolishes illegal farmhouses built on Yamuna floodplains

Two days after the District Ganga Committee headed by Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY declared all farmhouses and other large-scale constructions on the floodplains illegal and ordered action, the Noida authority on Wednesday demolished farmhouses built on the Yamuna floodplains. However, the authority maintained that its action has nothing to do with the Ganga committee orders and the demolition work was done because constructions on Yamuna floodplains are prohibited.

The authority demolished 62 farmhouses during a day-long operation. Sources said that seven farmhouses were demolished in Gulawali village which were built on the Yamuna floodplains and the remaining 55 were demolished in Tilwada village near Sector 150 — a hub of newly-built group housing complexes.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) in its multiple orders has ordered the demolition of all illegal constructions on the Yamuna floodplains as they damage the ecological integrity of the area. There are at least 1,000 illegal farmhouses on Yamuna floodplains, mostly in sectors 130, 131, 132, 133, 134 and 135, sources added.

“Our action against all illegal constructions will continue on a weekly basis. Next week, we will demolish illegal constructions in other areas,” said Prasoon Dwivedi, officer on special duty, Noida authority.

The authority freed 125,000 square metres (sqm) of floodplains in Tilwada and 25,000 sqm was freed in Gulawali. Around 150 authority staff members with nine JCB machines and 10 dumpers started the demolition drive at 9am and it continued till evening.

Wednesday’s drive was conducted under a joint operation of the land department of the authority, UP irrigation department and the police.

On Monday, Ganga committee chairman and Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY had directed the Noida authority to demolish all illegal constructions. “We have already banned registration of construction projects without sanctioned maps on the floodplains. All illegal constructions on the floodplains must be done away,” he said.

Noida authority chief executive officer (CEO) Ritu Maheshwari has also directed the land department to demolish all illegal constructions on floodplains, said authority officials.

At least 5,000 hectares of floodplains of Yamuna and Hindon are notified by the Noida authority. It means no construction is allowed without prior permission from the authority, said officials.

“We need to protect our notified area and will not let construction take place without permission,” Dwivedi added.

