Noida authority employee suspended for arriving at event under inebriated condition

A Noida authority accountant, identified as Bhim Kumar, was suspended after allegedly attending a public event in an inebriated state, officials aware of the matter said.

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon during the ‘Noida Aapke Dwaar’ program organized in a village in Sector 51, Hoshiarpur where Kumar was supposed to address the grievances of the village residents, officials said. (Representative Image)

A video capturing the incident circulated widely on social media, showing Kumar engaging with residents while appearing visibly intoxicated.

However, upon taking cognizance of the video and receiving complaints from officials, the Noida authority took swift action by suspending Kumar. They stated that his behaviour had damaged the authority’s public image.

Lokesh M, the Noida Authority’s chief executive officer (CEO), said, “The official’s conduct reflects a lack of discipline in carrying out government tasks assigned to him. This action also violates the Uttar Pradesh Government Service Conduct Rules, 1956, and the prescribed provisions of Noida Service Rules, 1981. Hence, the employee has been suspended.”

