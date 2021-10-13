Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Noida News / Noida authority inducts women guards, plans pink vending zones
noida news

Noida authority inducts women guards, plans pink vending zones

The authority also decided to appoint four women employees, who will work as ‘swachhta doot’ (cleanliness messenger) to help keep the city clean
Authority officials said that the measures were taken under ‘Mission Shakti’, a UP government’s programme that aims to provide safety and job opportunities to women. (HT Archive)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 11:11 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

The Noida authority on Wednesday announced multiple measures aimed at women empowerment in the city. Deployment of 26 women guards at its offices, vending zones for women and separate funds for women centric schemes are among the steps that the authority has decided to take up.

During an event at the Indira Gandhi Kala Kendra in Sector 6, the authority on Wednesday inducted 26 women guards who will be deployed at its different offices in sectors 6, 5, 18 and 39, where they will assist the women visitors in need. All of these employees have been hired via a private agency, officials said, adding that the measures were taken under ‘Mission Shakti’, a UP government’s programme that aims to provide safety and job opportunities to women.

The authority also decided to appoint four women employees, who will work as ‘swachhta doot’ (cleanliness messenger) to help keep the city clean.

“Apart from these guards and cleanliness workers, we have also decided to allocate separate funds for women centric schemes. We will also come up with a plan to provide vending space only for women,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer, Noida authority.

RELATED STORIES

The vending zones, where only women can set up stalls/shops, will be called ‘Pink Vending Zones’, the officials said.

“The move is to encourage women to become self-reliant economically. The authority will support those women who want to start their own business and need government support,” said Praveen Mishra, additional chief executive officer, Noida authority.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Jewar gang rape: Prime suspect arrested

Noida: Okhla Bird Sanctuary gets new wooden bridge

Gautam Budh Nagar: Health department on alert as district sees 140 dengue cases

Grap measures in Ghaziabad from Oct 15: UP pollution body
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP