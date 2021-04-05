Noida authority launches crackdown against illegal construction activities

NOIDA: The Noida authority on Sunday said that it has launched a crackdown against illegal construction activities and businesses operating in violation of land use norms across the city.

On Sunday, the authority demolished parts of a newly built six-floor building located at Barola in Sector 49 after it found out that the construction was done on a land identified as enemy property. Enemy property is owned by the government because it was of people who left it and chose to go to Pakistan during the 1947 Partition, authority officials said.

“We are taking action against all kinds of buildings, which are being built in violation of laid down rules. We have demolished some parts of this building in Barola as it is being built in violation of norms,” said Santosh Kumar Upadhyay, officer on special duty, Noida authority.

The authority has also decided to remove all nurseries operational across the city in violation of rules. “The crackdown against illegal nurseries will continue until we demolish all of them,” Upadhyay said.

According to the authority, it has removed 15 nurseries built on government land in last one month and the 20 others will be removed in the next one month.

“We have demolished 15 nurseries, which were operational on the government land with an intention to grab the land. Now, we will demolish another 20 nurseries, which are operational on private land not meant for commercial activities,” said another Noida authority official, not authorized to speak to media.

The authority has also decided to demolish the structures, which are being constructed without any approval of the town planning department, the officials said.

As far as the issue of building on enemy property in Barola is concerned, the authority has planned to demolish remaining part soon. “We have filed an FIR against those who have built this building on enemy property. We have also sealed it. Now, further action will be taken once we measure the area of land identified as enemy property,” said Upadhyay.