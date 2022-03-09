Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Noida authority proposes recreational park in city

The authority's chief executive officer, Ritu Maheshwari, has directed the officials to prepare a plan for the city's biggest recreational hub which will be named 'Worlds of Wonder', officials said on Tuesday
The Noida authority is mulling over an idea to develop the ‘Worlds of Wonder’ project on a public-private partnership mode. (HT archive)
Published on Mar 09, 2022
Vinod Rajput

The Noida authority has proposed to develop a recreational park on about 20 acres of land near Mahamaya Flyover in Sector 94.

The authority’s chief executive officer, Ritu Maheshwari, has directed the officials to prepare a plan for the city’s biggest recreational hub which will be named ‘Worlds of Wonder’, officials said on Tuesday.

“Once the draft proposal is ready, it will be put before the authority’s board in its next meeting scheduled in March-end. Once approved, the project will be taken ahead,” said Indu Prakash Singh, officer on special duty, Noida authority.

The officials said that the authority is mulling over an idea to develop the ‘Worlds of Wonder’ project on a public-private partnership. However, the mode of the development will be finalised only in the board meeting.

“As of now, nothing is final in terms of business model for the project. But it is certain that the authority will engage a an agency having an experience in developing and running recreational facilities,” said another authority official, requesting anonymity.

Meanwhile, the officials said that the authority’s CEO also directed the staff to complete all work on the wetland project in Sector 54 by March 15. The authority used to dump the city’s waste at this land, where a wetland, an open theatre and footpath for walkers are now being built. The authority had in June, 2019 shifted the waste site from Sector 54 to Sector 145 following protests from residents, who approached the National Green Tribunal. The NGT then directed the authority to stop dumping waste at Sector 54 green belt on pollution grounds.

