Noida authority set to phase out diesel vehicles for dumping garbage

NOIDA: The Noida authority on Wednesday said that it will phase out diesel vehicles following a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order. The authority used diesel-run vehicles to transport garbage across the city.

The move comes after the authority realised that at least 29 diesel vehicles have turned 10 years old and are banned by the NGT in view of the air pollution in the Delhi-NCR, said officials.

“We have already procured 29 CNG vehicles. We have taken the decision to comply with the green tribunal order that prohibits the use of the diesel vehicles as they emit hazardous gases,” said Vijay Rawal, Noida authority senior project engineer.

The authority has procured the CNG vehicles via a portal and each vehicle costs ₹9.9 lakh, sources said.

Noida produces around 650 metric tonnes of waste daily and uses these vehicles to collect and transport them to a landfill located in Sector 145.

