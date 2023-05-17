Noida removes 3 JEs and imposes penalty against contractors for shoddy work

The Noida authority has dismissed three contractual junior engineers from their respective areas, issued bad entries to senior managers, and imposed a ₹45 lakh penalty against contractors for shoddy road cleaning and repair work, officials said on Tuesday.

The maximum penalty of ₹ 10 lakh was faced by a company that delayed the resurfacing of Noida-Greater Noida Expressway within stipulated time frame. (Photo for representation)

Officials added that two contractors have also been blacklisted for their poor performance in their respective areas and imposed ₹45 lakh penalty against 10 contract companies. The maximum penalty of ₹10 lakh was faced by a company that delayed the resurfacing of Noida-Greater Noida Expressway within stipulated time frame.

These actions followed inspections by a team of top officials across various sectors. “We propose action against the engineers and contractors due to their substandard work in their respective areas. Their negligence was evident during Monday’s inspection. We will continue to take action against such officials who fail to perform their job properly,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

According to officials, the CEO, additional CEO, and other senior officials conducted inspections in work circles 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 on Monday. The city is divided into ten work circles, with the remaining five to be inspected in the future. The team visited sectors 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 16, 19, 20, 33, 34, 46, 47, 48, 60, 61, 76, and 77, among others.

In work circle 3, near Sector 43, inadequate tiling work on the footpath led to the removal of a junior engineer. In Sector 44, a junior engineer was dismissed, and a bad entry was given to a manager and senior manager for unsatisfactory sanitation work. In Sector 58, CEO Maheshwari removed a junior engineer for mismanaging the vending zone and the unauthorized growth of vendors in the area. A supervisor in sector 34 was suspended for insufficient road and footpath cleaning discovered during the inspection. In Sectors 46 and 48, the authority CEO gave poor performance entries to the deputy director and director of horticulture due to encroachment on the green belt in their respective areas.

“CEO has instructed health, engineering, and other staff to properly supervise their work or face action,” said a Noida authority official.

