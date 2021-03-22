Noida authority to allot 400 flats under affordable housing scheme

NOIDA: The Noida authority on Monday decided to allot about 400 flats, built under the affordable housing scheme, in the next one month.

Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer (CEO), Noida authority, said that a total of 4,000 flats were built in the city in 2013 under the affordable housing scheme launched by the then state government.

Around 90% flats were allotted to people belonging to the economically weaker section, and the remaining ones are yet to be allotted, officials said.

The project comprised two-room flats and one-room flats. The reserved price for a 32 square metre one-room flat is ₹14.07 lakh, and ₹30 lakh for a 71 square metre two-room flat. Around 2,000 flats are located in Noida sectors 117 and 118, while another 2,000 are built in sector 122 for the people who had been living in slum clusters in sectors 7, 8 and 9, among others, according to the officials.

The authority, now, wants to vacate the slum built on the government land.

“Water, sewer and road, among other civic issues, should be addressed in the next 10 days. And the authority will start allotting the remaining flats in the next one month,” said Maheshwari.

The authority will also set up camps to execute the registry of these flats in favour of the allottees, she added. Maheshwari has also directed the staff to identify flats that can be allotted via a lucky draw, according to the officials.

“There are 178 allottees who are yet to clear their dues. The authority will issue notices to give them an opportunity to clear the dues. If they can’t, the authority will cancel the allotment right away,” said an official of the authority.