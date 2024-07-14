Noida authority to plant 350,000 saplings this rainy season

The Noida Authority aims to plant 350,000 saplings this rainy season, with approximately 100,000 already planted across various city sectors, officials said. On Sunday, the horticulture department, along with citizens’ groups, planted 10,000 saplings in sectors 50, 90, 93, 137, and 142. In the past month, 100,000 saplings have been planted along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. (HT Photo)

The authority has engaged around 500 staff members and 5,000 community volunteers to ensure the saplings’ care and growth. “We have planted saplings in residential, industrial, and other open areas. Our goal is to plant the remaining saplings within the next month, continuing our weekend plantation drives,” said Anand Mohan Singh, deputy director of Noida authority’s horticulture department.

The authority said that social groups, including residents’ welfare associations and apartment owners’ associations, have been involved in planting saplings in city parks, providing a safe space for future tree growth. “We are planting fruit-bearing trees such as mango, jamun, and guava to provide fruits and habitats for traditional birds... What happens generally is that we plant saplings, but they die after some time due to negligence,” Singh added.

In the past month, 100,000 saplings have been planted along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, said officials. “We observed some trees in the green belt along the expressway died due to irrigation issues, so we have replanted in those areas,” Singh explained.

The authority has also planted trees there in the green belt next to Sector 93, shared Singh. In the beginning of monsoon, the authority has planted trees in newly developing sectors including sector 150, 151, 152, 154, 155, 156, 157 and 167, he added.

Noida boasts 27% green cover with 800 parks and numerous green belts. However, urban planning norms require at least 33% green cover. To address this, the authority plans to develop five new parks within one to two years, said Vandana Tripathi, additional chief executive officer of Noida authority. “The parks will also offer better recreational space for citizens,” Tripathi added.

Meanwhile, environmentalist Akash Vashishtha claimed that despite annual plantation efforts, 10-15% of saplings die due to poor maintenance. “Tree plantation is crucial, but maintaining the existing green cover is equally important. The Noida Authority must take effective measures to ensure this,” said environmentalist Akash Vashishtha.

Every year during the rainy season, the authority plants saplings to expand the green cover. But around 10-15 percent die of poor maintenance and other reasons.

“Tree plantation is crucial. But the most important point is that we take care of the existing green cover, ensuring that it is not left unattended. It is the duty of the Noida authority to take effective measures,” said Vashishtha.