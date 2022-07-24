Noida authority to remove more illegal buildings on floodplains

NOIDA: The Noida authority on Sunday said that it has issued warning notices to at least 500 house owners to either to remove illegal structures from the Hindon flood plains of river or face demolition. The notices have been issued under a mega drive, aimed at freeing flood plains of the Hindon and Yamuna rivers.

The Uttar Pradesh government directed the Noida authority to remove all unauthorized structures on the flood plains in April 2022. According to the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Act 1976, building houses, offices or any other structures on notified areas, including flood plains, without permission is an illegal activity.

The flood plains of Hindon and Yamuna are under threat from unauthorized structures built by land mafia, who are developing illegal housing and other structures in violation of rules. The authority had demolished at least 100 farmhouses built on the Yamuna flood plains and issued public notices to around 2000 such structures in June this year. The authority has commenced a drive on the Hindon flood plains now, officials said.

“We have issued notices to those who have constructed illegal structures on Hindon flood plain. We have given them 15 days’ time to remove the illegal constructions, failing which we will demolish them,” said Pradeep Sharma, circle officer, Noida authority.

The authority on Friday it demolished illegal buildings and cleared flood plain areas located in Parthala village, along the Noida-Greater Noida West road.

“We freed 2,500 square metres of flood plain after demolishing at least 25 shops and other structures. The drive will continue until we free all such areas,” Sharma added.

Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY, who is also the chairman of the Ganga Committee directed the Noida authority to demolish all illegal structures on the floodplains of both the rives in June 3 this year.

The district Ganga Committee was constituted as a statutory body, in accordance with laws of the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation notified on protection of the Ganga and its tributaries, including Yamuna, Hindon and other natural water bodies.

The committee is mandated to work for the management, protection, conservation and rejuvenation of Ganga and its tributaries and other water bodies in different regions.