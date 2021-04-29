Noida Authority to set up 50-bed makeshift Covid hospital by May 8

Amid the Covid-19 crisis, the Noida Authority on Wednesday said it is setting up a makeshift hospital that will have 50 beds with oxygen support for patients and the facility is likely to go functional by May 8.

The facility is coming up in the shooting range compound of the stadium in Sector 21A of the city, the Authority said, adding that NGOs and private companies like the Adani Group are chipping in with resources for the initiative.

Noida in western Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district is one of the worst-hit places in the state during the Covid-19 pandemic. The district has a death toll of 192 and over 7,000 active cases, official figures showed on Wednesday.

“Witnessing the rising crisis of coronavirus, the Noida Authority is setting up a makeshift hospital at the Noida Stadium in Sector 21A. There will be a PSA-based oxygen manufacturing plant with availability of 50 oxygen beds, cylinders and ventilators,” the Authority said in a statement.

“There will be trained medical staff for taking care of the patients. This staff will be provided by the support of Delhi-based NGO DFY (Doctors For You). The oxygen manufacturing plant is being set up with support from private companies under their CSR head in which the Adani Group is making key contributions besides others,” it added.

According to the Noida Authority, the facility is likely to go functional for public by May 8.

The Adani Group is also helping with supplying oxygen to hospitals through the Noida Authority and as part of the effort, the private company would provide 300 D-type cylinders to it, according to the statement.

“Of these, 100 oxygen-filled cylinders will be provided to the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Thursday morning while 200 empty cylinders would be provided by it to the Noida Authority over the next two-three days for oxygen transportation,” it added.

The Authority said oxygen supply to hospitals is being managed by the district administration and as part of its help to in future it will have coordinated efforts with the administration to ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply.

Over the last few days, some hospitals have allegedly claimed shortage of oxygen supply in the district, resulting in panic among patients and their attendants.

Several other people who are not hospitalised have also been claiming difficulties in finding oxygen cylinders and cans for Covid-19 patients whose saturated oxygen levels drop during the deadly infection.

The district administration, however, has maintained that it was making efforts to ensure oxygen supply to all hospitals in Noida and Greater Noida.

