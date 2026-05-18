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Noida authority unveils scheme for 35 plots

Noida authority launched a scheme for 35 plots for industrial, commercial, and institutional use, with prices ranging from ₹65 lakh to ₹758 crore.

Published on: May 18, 2026 04:06 am IST
By Vinod Rajput
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NOIDA: The Noida authority on Sunday said that it has launched a scheme offering 35 plots for allotment under industrial, institutional, commercial and hotel categories in the city.

The authority will also offer plots for schools, hospitals, nursing homes, corporate offices in this scheme. The total cost of these plots range from 65 lakh to 758 crore, said officials. (HT Archive)

The authority will also offer plots for schools, hospitals, nursing homes, corporate offices in this scheme. The total cost of these plots range from 65 lakh to 758 crore, said officials.

In a statement, Noida authority’s chief executive officer Krishna Karunesh said, “The scheme will become operational on May 19 and people can submit Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) by June 9. The final submission date is June 11.”

Under the industrial category, 19 plots ranging from 115 sqm to 8,000 sqm will be allotted in Sectors 3, 6, 7, 9, 10, 64, 80, 162 and Phase-II. These are for setting up manufacturing and processing units. The price of the plots ranges from 65 lakh to 18 crore in this category, said officials.

In the commercial builder category for plots larger than 20,000 sqm, plots of varying sizes have been offered in Sectors 18, 96 and 93-B.

A 29,408 sqm plot has a reserve price of 758 crore - the highest in this scheme - while a 23,454 sqm plot in Sector 96 is priced at 401 crore. Similarly, a 37,058 sqm plot in Sector 93-B is priced at 547 crore, said officials.

In the commercial category, for plots smaller than 20,000 sqm, a 10,031 sqm plot in Sector 94 is priced at 186 crore, while a 2,536 sqm plot in Sector 18 is priced at 99 crore.

In addition to this, the Authority has earmarked three plots for hotels in Sectors 71, 124 and 142, ranging from 148 crore to 245 crore, said officials.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vinod Rajput

Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past.

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