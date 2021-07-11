Noida authority upgrades master sewer line in Sector 43 to address choking issues

NOIDA: The Noida authority has started upgrading the 31-year-old master sewer line in Sector 43. The move will benefit the residents of sectors 43 and 44, and Chhalera village, officials said on Sunday.

The residents have been complaining about the frequent choking of sewer line in the area.

The authority officials said that the plot where the old sewer line was laid in 1990 will now house a residential project. “Now, we are laying a new pipeline so that residents do not face any issues. The project cost has been estimated at ₹2.10 crore,” said AK Varun, project engineer of the Noida authority.

The authority started work on this project in the last week of June with a deadline of March, 2022. “But we will try to finish the work before the deadline,” said Varun.

Meanwhile, the residents of Chhalera have demanded that the authority should also replace the village’s internal sewer without further delay.

“Choking of sewer is a regular feature in our village because the population has increased manifold since 1990. We have complained to the authority several times. Now, we hope that our area’s internal sewer line will also be replaced,” said Ishwar Singh, former village head of Chhalera.

The authority is diverting the 1-km sewer line from Sector 43 land to the roadside. “Now, we are laying the sewer line along the road that will make the cleaning work easier,” said Varun.

The residents of sectors 43 and 44 also hope that the project will benefit them. “We hope that the frequent choking of sewer will be a thing of past once the new sewer line is laid,” said Deepak Mittal, a resident of Sector 43.