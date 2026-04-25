...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Noida authority, UPSRTC to launch 50 e-buses on four routes

Noida partners with UPSRTC to launch 50 electric buses next month, enhancing connectivity and easing traffic congestion, with a new depot in Sector 90.

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 05:10 am IST
By Vinod Rajput
Advertisement

NOIDA

The authority said that the UPSRTC will operate the bus service and the authority will fund the viability gap, said officials (HT archive)

The Noida authority on Friday said that it has formed a partnership with the Uttar Pradesh State Roadways Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) to introduce 50 electric vehicles for the city bus service from next month, officials familiar with the matter said.

The authority said that the UPSRTC will operate the bus service and the authority will fund the viability gap, said officials.The project is aimed at addressing the last-mile connectivity gaps and help in easing traffic congestion, they said.

“We are developing a depot in Sector 90 where these buses will be parked. The depot will have e-charging points, bus service stations, driver-conductor workshops and other services. The UPSRTC will manage operations of these buses and the Noida authority will bear the viability gap funding (VGF),” said SP Singh, the general manager of the Noida authority.

In 2016, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation had launched a feeder e-bus service across 11 routes in Noida, Greater Noida, and Noida Extension. However, the service was suspended following the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020 and was formally terminated in December.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vinod Rajput

Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past.

upsrtc electric vehicles noida traffic congestion
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Noida / Noida authority, UPSRTC to launch 50 e-buses on four routes
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.