Noida authority, UPSRTC to launch 50 e-buses on four routes

NOIDA

The authority said that the UPSRTC will operate the bus service and the authority will fund the viability gap, said officials (HT archive)

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The Noida authority on Friday said that it has formed a partnership with the Uttar Pradesh State Roadways Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) to introduce 50 electric vehicles for the city bus service from next month, officials familiar with the matter said.

The authority said that the UPSRTC will operate the bus service and the authority will fund the viability gap, said officials.The project is aimed at addressing the last-mile connectivity gaps and help in easing traffic congestion, they said.

“We are developing a depot in Sector 90 where these buses will be parked. The depot will have e-charging points, bus service stations, driver-conductor workshops and other services. The UPSRTC will manage operations of these buses and the Noida authority will bear the viability gap funding (VGF),” said SP Singh, the general manager of the Noida authority.

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{{^usCountry}} To begin with, the buses will start plying on four routes from the Botanical Garden bus stand, to Gaur Chowk, Ek Murti in Greater Noida West, Noida international airport, and Surajpur collectorate, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To begin with, the buses will start plying on four routes from the Botanical Garden bus stand, to Gaur Chowk, Ek Murti in Greater Noida West, Noida international airport, and Surajpur collectorate, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said that 20 charging points will be set up at the Sector 90 depot, and once the depot and charging infrastructure are developed, the service will be launched in a month. In addition, four opportunity charging stations will be installed at the Botanical Garden bus stand to facilitate charging en route. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said that 20 charging points will be set up at the Sector 90 depot, and once the depot and charging infrastructure are developed, the service will be launched in a month. In addition, four opportunity charging stations will be installed at the Botanical Garden bus stand to facilitate charging en route. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} UPSRTC officials said that e-charging infrastructure has already been developed at the Morna bus depot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} UPSRTC officials said that e-charging infrastructure has already been developed at the Morna bus depot. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Rohitash Kumar, assistant regional manager, UPSRTC Noida, said the department is in discussions with the Noida authority to run these buses. “This will immensely help the local residents commuting, and also cater to increased demand when the Noida international airport begins operations,” an official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rohitash Kumar, assistant regional manager, UPSRTC Noida, said the department is in discussions with the Noida authority to run these buses. “This will immensely help the local residents commuting, and also cater to increased demand when the Noida international airport begins operations,” an official said. {{/usCountry}}

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In 2016, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation had launched a feeder e-bus service across 11 routes in Noida, Greater Noida, and Noida Extension. However, the service was suspended following the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020 and was formally terminated in December.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vinod Rajput ...Read More Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past. Read Less

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