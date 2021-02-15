Noida begins developing park on landfill site

NOIDA: The Noida authority on Monday planted hundreds of saplings to develop part of a landfill site in Sector 145 as a park after remediation of about 200,000 tonnes of waste. The authority has planned to convert the entire landfill into a green zone in the next eight months, officials said.

“Today, we planted 250 saplings on the land, which is freed of at least 2 lakh tonnes of waste. We are developing around 8,000 square metres area as park, and gradually we will convert entire 20,000 square metres of the landfill into a park,” said Indu Prakash Singh, officer on special duty, Noida authority.

In June 2018, the authority had identified around 20,000 square metres land for the remediation of waste. Now, the authority has decided to make sure that the waste is treated in respective sectors, said the officials.

As per the official figures, the city produces about 900 metric tonne waste daily. The authority has been emphasising on the treatment of biodegradable waste at generation point and encouraging the citizens to segregate waste at source so that green waste reaches the compost plants being set up at multiple locations.

“We have set up construction and demolition plant to treat construction waste. Besides, green waste is being treated at compost plants and other waste is also handled as per the rules. In the next eight months, we will convert entire 20,000 square metres landfill site into a green zone. We will plant trees daily and will develop a green zone on the 8,000 square metres area in the next one month,” said Singh.

This temporary landfill site is surrounded by a large forest reserve on one side and Hindon river on the other. Mubarakpur village is at a distance of around 2km from Hindon. The land is located off the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. People living around the landfill had been demanding to clear the waste from the site.

“As per the waste management rules 2016, it is advised that waste should be treated by the bulk waste producers and individuals so that there is no need of a landfill site,” said Singh.