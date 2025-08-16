Noida: Cab driver arrested for speeding with family to evade police check

A couple and their young children endured a terrifying cab ride on Thursday after their 24-year-old driver suddenly sped off at 100km/hr to evade a police checkpoint near Noida Sector 119, refusing to stop despite their repeated, desperate pleas. Police followed the vehicle for a few kilometres but called off the chase to avoid triggering an accident. The cab driver then dropped off the passengers and fled, and was arrested later that night, police said on Friday. (Representational image)

Two videos of the incident, recorded by the passengers, show the driver saying, “They will seize my car due to incomplete paperwork.” While the woman can be seen shouting in panic and the children are crying, the father can be heard saying, “I have kids with me, please stop, I will pay the fine.”

The accused was identified as Nasim (one name), who registered himself as “Sonu” with the cab aggregator, police said. He is from Palwal in Haryana and lives in Sarfabad in Nodia Sector 113.

“At 1.30 pm on Thursday, I booked a cab for Connaught Place in Delhi from Noida Sector 119 through an online transportation service. After we boarded the cab, a Maruti Suzuki WagonR, the cab driver spotted a police checkpoint near Sector 119 and suddenly sped up to evade the police,” said Sanjay Mohan, who recorded the video and uploaded it on social media.

“After a ride of 3-4km at high speed, he dropped us. I don’t know where he dropped us, but during the ride, he hit another two-wheeler near a roundabout in a bid to escape,” added Mohan. Police said the cab dropped Mohan and his family at Transport Nagar in Noida Phase 3.

Mohan said he uploaded the video on his social media account and Noida police took cognizance. Police said that a police interceptor had spotted the speeding cab and followed it for a few kilometres, but when they saw that the driver was rashly driving and could cause a major accident, they stopped following the cab. They arrested the driver on Thursday night after tracking him down with the help of his car’s registration number.

“A case under sections 281 (rash driving), 137(2) (kidnapping), 127(2) (wrongful confinement), 319 (cheating by personation), 318(4) (cheating), 336(2) and 338 (forgery) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against Nasim at Phase 3 police station,” said Shakti Mohan Avasthy, deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida.

“We also issued a challan of ₹29,250 for speeding, not possessing a driving licence, disobedience of any direction given by authority, lack of reflective tape, driving without a permit, and an uninsured vehicle under the Motor Vehicles Act against the vehicle owner, and also seized the car,” he added.

Traffic jams from sectors 18 to 60 elevated road

There were traffic jams on the elevated road from Noida sectors 18 to 60 on Friday after a group of people in multiple SUVs blocked one carriageway to shoot videos on Independence Day.

“We have issued a hefty fine of ₹2.09 lakh against three vehicles and directed Sector 24 police station to register an FIR against the vehicle owners,” said Lakhan Singh Yadav, Noida (traffic) deputy commissioner of police.