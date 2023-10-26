Noida CEO cuts salary of project engineer for unauthorised absence

Noida authority chief executive officer Lokesh M took disciplinary action against three project engineers for neglecting their duty and not handling the sanitation issues properly.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also ordered the salary of a project engineer to be cut for going on leave without permission. The CEO also issued a showcause notice to him as he found project engineers of work circle 3 area going on leave without implementing previous orders related to sanitation issues, repair work and the graded response action plan that came into effect on October 1. Apart from cutting the salary of one project engineer till further orders, the CEO also made an adverse service record entry for negligence.

The CEO also issued warning notice to work circle one project engineer and work circle 8 project engineer got an adverse entry for poor job. As per the rules, the warning notice and adverse entry will affect the promotion and salary increments of these officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lokesh M’s action came during a review meeting that was conducted on Wednesday evening in Sector 6 office with project engineers of eight work circles, said officials.

“We will take stern action against the officials not doing their job properly. If engineers or other staff are found being negligent in their duties, they will face action,” said Lokesh M.

The work circle one, 3 and 3 PEs look after important areas that include sector 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, 49, 50, 51, 91, 93 and 94 among other areas.

Lokesh M pulled up the engineers because he found that they did not take his previous orders related to Grap, sanitation work and other activities seriously.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He directed the additional chief executive officer Sanjay Kumar Khatri to take regular updates about illegal construction in the notified areas of Noida.

He also directed that PEs should make their office in their respective work circle areas instead of remaining in the main administrative building in Sector 6. The direction came because CEO realized that they will better deal with municipal issues and also effectively implement the Grap guidelines if they remain in their areas.

During the review, the authority found that ₹43 lakh penalty was imposed in 171 cases related to Grap violations. Residents said the authority’s enforcement is not effective as many contractors still keep flouting Grap guidelines.

“In our society in Sector 47, a contractor has dug up an entire road without covering the same with a green sheet, thereby causing dust pollution. And vehicles ferry sand without covering it with a green sheet. We fail to understand what the authority is doing to stop these violations,” said Davendra Kumar, a resident of Sector 47.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON