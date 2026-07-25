Noida converts defunct borewells into rainwater harvesting pits in parks

Following requests from residents’ welfare associations (RWAs), the Noida authority on Thursday started converting borewells with non-functional submersible pumps into rainwater harvesting structures at parks in sectors 51 and 82 to improve groundwater recharge and reduce waterlogging, RWA officials said.

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According to residents, around eight such borewells have been identified at Children’s Park in Sector 51. Officials, however, said work has so far been taken up at one borewell on a pilot basis.

Sanjeev Kumar, general secretary of the Sector 51 RWA, said: “We requested the Noida authority to promote this concept. Since our park has defunct submersible pumps, it was suggested that it can be converted into a rainwater harvesting pit. There are at least eight to ten such borewells in the park, and the authority is working on converting all of them.

Kumar said while parks can contribute to groundwater recharge, rainwater harvesting in residential properties should receive greater attention.

Ankit Saingar, assistant director (horticulture) at Noida authority, said a pit has been excavated around the borewell and filled with successive layers of sand, coarse sand and stones of varying sizes. “Rainwater filters through these layers before entering the borewell and surrounding soil, helping recharge the groundwater. The borewell pipe acts as a channel to carry the filtered water deeper into the aquifer,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} A similar initiative has been undertaken at Central Park in Sector 82, where a non-functional borewell has been converted into a rainwater harvesting structure. Work on another park in the sector is expected to begin in the coming days, said RWA officials {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A similar initiative has been undertaken at Central Park in Sector 82, where a non-functional borewell has been converted into a rainwater harvesting structure. Work on another park in the sector is expected to begin in the coming days, said RWA officials {{/usCountry}}

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“The central park gets heavily waterlogged during the monsoon, with water remaining stagnant for two to three days. I suggested to the deputy director of horticulture that the borewell be converted into a rainwater harvesting structure. It serves a dual purpose; it prevents waterlogging while gradually helping recharge groundwater,” said Lata Verma, secretary of Swarnim Vihar Duplex in Sector 82.

However, RWAs said constructing rainwater harvesting structures alone would not be sufficient unless they were maintained regularly.