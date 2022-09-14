Noida cops hold meeting with elderly residents in Arun Vihar, raise cyber awareness
Arun Vihar township consists of 5,000 flats spread over Sectors 29, 28 and 37 with over 80% residents aged over 60 years old. The residential area is majorly occupied by retired army and defence personnel
Gautam Budh Nagar police held a meeting with residents of Arun Vihar township in Sector 29 on Wednesday over issues faced by senior citizens. The police officers also held a cyber awareness workshop for the residents and gave them tips on how to stay safe from cyber frauds.
According to Harish Chander, the deputy commissioner of police (Noida), senior citizens are a vulnerable target group of cyber criminals. “About 10% of total cyber fraud cases reported in Noida zone come from Arun Vihar as the retired army and defence personnel are a vulnerable target for cyber criminals,” he said. He informed that senior citizens can dial the 1930 cyber financial fraud helpline to avert such incidents.
Arun Vihar Residents’ Welfare Association (AVRWA) chairman Col IP Singh (retd) said, “We (senior citizens) are not tech-savvy and most of us are living alone, as our children are either abroad or living away which makes us helpless at times. Cyber awareness workshops play an important role in making residents of Arun Vihar aware”.
The residents also said that a beat constable should be deputed in Arun Vihar in order to help senior citizens and those who are living alone.
AVRWA vice-chairperson Col Kavita Jamil (retd) said, “We asked the police officers to increase patrolling in the area as recently an incident of chain snatching took place where the victim was an elderly woman resident who was on a morning walk”.
DCP Chander said, “The station in-charge of Sector 39 and 20 other police stations have been directed for effective police patrolling in the area. Under the Savera scheme, police personnel will also maintain contact with senior citizens and will help them in any emergency. Residents were also informed about hiring domestic help only after getting police verification done”.
Savera scheme is an initiative launched by the Uttar Pradesh Police in 2019, with an aim to provide elderly people with emotional support and also help them with their daily needs.
Chinese national detained by Noida police for staying illegally in India
A 34-year-old Chinese national was detained by the Local Intelligence Unit of Gautam Budh Nagar police on Wednesday for staying illegally in India after Zhang Liang (34)'s visa expired about two years ago, officials said. The suspect has been sent to a detention centre in Delhi. “The man has been identified as Zhang Liang (34). He was living on rent in Sector 112 for the last two years,” a senior LIU official said.
17 people issued challans for not wearing rear seat belt in Delhi
The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday carried out a two-hour prosecution drive in central Delhi, during which they issued 17 challans to people for not wearing their seat belts in the rear seats of their vehicles. Officials said the drive was carried out on Barakhamba Road near Connaught Place. Initial police investigations suggest that neither Mistry nor his friend Jahangir Pandole, both of whom were sitting in the rear seat, were wearing their seat belts.
HC directs Delhi govt to release funds for compensation to rape victims
The Delhi high court has directed the Aam Aadmi Party government in the city to release ₹15.5 crore to the Delhi Legal Service Authority for disbursing compensation to rape victims. The order was passed on Tuesday while hearing the bail pleas of three persons in a case of a minor's sexual assault, and came after the DLSA informed the court that funds for disbursement to rape victims have been exhausted.
Delhi HC notice to AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak on plea challenging his election win
The Delhi high court has sought the stand of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Durgesh Pathak on a plea challenging his recent election as a lawmaker from the Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituency here in the June bye-polls on grounds of indulging in corrupt practices. The high court also directed the Election Commission and Returning Officer to preserve his nomination papers and other related documents. The matter will be heard next on November 21.
Upset over pending payment, man sets luxury car on fire in Noida
Upset at not being paid for the tile work Ranveer had done, a 40-year-old contractor allegedly set fire to the luxury car of a property builder in Noida on Monday. A video of the incident has since been widely shared on social media and the man was arrested on Wednesday, police said. Police said the incident took place in Sadarpur village and was captured by a nearby CCTV camera.
