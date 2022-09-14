Noida cops hold meeting with elderly residents in Arun Vihar, raise cyber awareness

Gautam Budh Nagar police held a meeting with residents of Arun Vihar township in Sector 29 on Wednesday over issues faced by senior citizens. The police officers also held a cyber awareness workshop for the residents and gave them tips on how to stay safe from cyber frauds.

Arun Vihar township consists of 5,000 flats spread over Sectors 29, 28 and 37 with over 80% residents aged over 60 years old. The residential area is majorly occupied by retired army and defence personnel.

According to Harish Chander, the deputy commissioner of police (Noida), senior citizens are a vulnerable target group of cyber criminals. “About 10% of total cyber fraud cases reported in Noida zone come from Arun Vihar as the retired army and defence personnel are a vulnerable target for cyber criminals,” he said. He informed that senior citizens can dial the 1930 cyber financial fraud helpline to avert such incidents.

Arun Vihar Residents’ Welfare Association (AVRWA) chairman Col IP Singh (retd) said, “We (senior citizens) are not tech-savvy and most of us are living alone, as our children are either abroad or living away which makes us helpless at times. Cyber awareness workshops play an important role in making residents of Arun Vihar aware”.

The residents also said that a beat constable should be deputed in Arun Vihar in order to help senior citizens and those who are living alone.

AVRWA vice-chairperson Col Kavita Jamil (retd) said, “We asked the police officers to increase patrolling in the area as recently an incident of chain snatching took place where the victim was an elderly woman resident who was on a morning walk”.

DCP Chander said, “The station in-charge of Sector 39 and 20 other police stations have been directed for effective police patrolling in the area. Under the Savera scheme, police personnel will also maintain contact with senior citizens and will help them in any emergency. Residents were also informed about hiring domestic help only after getting police verification done”.

Savera scheme is an initiative launched by the Uttar Pradesh Police in 2019, with an aim to provide elderly people with emotional support and also help them with their daily needs.

