Noida cops seize 5 cars in baraat from Delhi for creating ruckus, issue fines of 3.96 lakh

The Gautam Budh Nagar police on Sunday night seized as many as five cars and issued e-challans amounting to ₹3,96,000 to 12 vehicles of a wedding procession (baraat), on their way from Delhi’s Okhla to the wedding venue in Greater Noida West for violating traffic norms, senior officers said.

On Sunday around 9pm, police were alerted that 15 to 20 cars, including SUVs, were violating traffic norms by blaring their hooters, performing stunts and creating traffic congestion in the city. (Above) a screen grab of a video of men sitting on car windows, yelling. (Sourced)

A case in this regard was registered at the Bisrakh police station in Greater Noida and the procession was stopped near Kisan Chowk after a joint team from the Bisrakh station and the traffic police barricaded off the entire road to stop them.

Traffic police issued 12 e-challans amounting to ₹3,96,000. Each car was fined ₹33,000 for rash driving, blaring hooters, and violating traffic norms under the Motor Vehicle Act, said senior police officers.

Bisrakh station house officer Arvind Kumar said, “On Sunday around 9pm, police were alerted on their emergency helpline number that 15 to 20 cars, including SUVs, were violating traffic norms by blaring their hooters, performing stunts and creating traffic congestion in the city.”

According to police, the groom, a businessman whose name has been withheld by police, is a resident of Delhi’s Okhla. On Sunday night, they entered Noida from Kalindi Kunj side and drove through the city. They even stopped the motorcade near Parthala Bridge to resort to public celebrations, causing congestion and snarls in Parthala and adjoining areas.

A passerby alerted police about the ruckus, and a joint team of Bisrakh police and traffic police managed to stop the wedding procession near Kisan Chowk after barricading off the entire stretch.

A senior officer said, “A few cars in the procession managed to speed away but with the help of the integrated traffic management system (ITMS), the cars were identified and -challans were issued against their owners.”

“Five cars were seized as the drivers were unable to produce papers. Apart from e-challans, a fine of ₹33,000 each was imposed on the five seized vehicles,” said SHO Kumar, adding that five people were arrested but after preliminary investigation, they were let go.”

“Only the groom’s vehicle was allowed to pass the police checking at Kisan Chowk, as it did not violate any traffic norms,” added SHO Kumar.

A case under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 339 (wrongful restraint) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against five identified and two unidentified suspects at Bisrakh police station Sunday night. The five identified persons are Shoeb Malik, Shaquib, Abid, Ashif, and Shoeb Ali, residents of Okhla in Delhi.

A video of the ruckus created by these vehicles was also widely circulated on social media platforms. In the video, people in cars could be heard shouting, standing through the sunroof of the car while shouting out loud.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

