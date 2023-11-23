Reckless driving claims more lives than murders: NCRB data

LUCKNOW Reckless driving is the number one killer on the roads with the number of people killed in road accidents being nearly one and half times of those murdered across the country. At least 43,499 people were killed in hit and run incidents while only 29,272 people were murdered in separate incidents across the country in 2021, reveal National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) figures. About 40% of death risk is reduced by wearing helmet and 50% fatality could be averted by wearing seat belt while driving four-wheelers. Similarly, 20% of deaths in accidents could be reduced by curbing reckless and drunk driving, says expert. (File Photo)

Similarly, around 41,196 people lost their lives in hit and run incidents while 29,193 people were murdered in 2020 and around 47,504 people succumbed to hit and run incidents while 28,915 people were murdered in 2019.

Tuesday’s incident in which ASP Shweta Srivastava’s nine-year-old son Naimish Krishna was run over by a speeding SUV yet again brought to fore the hazards common commuters face while travelling on roads.

“It’s very painful losing your loved ones. Many times, there is no fault of the one who is killed, but it is another’s fault that leads them to a fatal end,” said a family friend of the ASP after visiting her house on Thursday.

“Reckless driving is turning out to be the major reason behind the steep rise in road accidents. The speed of vehicles is increasing due to widening of roads, especially in cities like Lucknow, and a small error could lead to major collision. Motorists driving at high speeds do not realise the dangers of losing control of their vehicles,” said SP Singh, a traffic expert and former member of National Road Safety Council.

He shared a study in Delhi, which shows that around 30% of fatalities in road accidents increase with only 10% of increase in speed. Road accident deaths could be decreased by enforcing security checks and curbing speedy and reckless driving. “About 40% of death risk is reduced by wearing helmets and 50% fatality could be averted by wearing seat belts while driving four-wheelers. Similarly, 20% of deaths in accidents could be reduced by curbing reckless and drunk driving,” he added.

A retired mechanical engineer, Krishna Mohan, said people riding vehicles at high speeds force other drivers to swerve, posing danger to other riders, drivers and bystanders.

SP Singh said, “Enforcement authorities are not working effectively. They should severely penalize violators to curb speeding and rash driving.” The state government should take stern measures and ensure proper monitoring by the State Road Safety Council to curb such practices on the road, he added.

JCP (LAW AND ORDER) SAYS

“For the first time, we are registering FIRs for overspeeding as online challans are not much effective, it seems. The process to identify spots to carry out drives to check reckless and drunk driving has been initiated. Multiple teams will be formed to conduct checking frequently during night and early morning hours,” said Upendra Agarwal, joint commissioner of police (law and order), Lucknow.

Traffic is becoming faster with better roads constructed in the city and speedy driving, especially by youngsters, is the main cause of road accidents, he said, adding that the habit of following traffic norms could curb mishaps. The JCP suggested that parents/guardians should sensitize teenage children about traffic norms and keep checking their wards’ speed.

IMPACT OF SPEED

Impact on a person by a vehicle cruising at 60 km per hour is equivalent to falling from a four-storey building, while its impact at 100 km per hour equals to falling from a 12-storey building.

HIGHER RISK AT NIGHT

Possibility of road accidents increases by 4% during night hours.

At least 90% of deaths on the road are due to head injuries and use of seat belt reduces death risk of an occupant by 50%.

PHONE DISTRACTION

Using mobile phones while driving diverts 50% of our senses.

An aware and conscious drive reduces chances of mishaps by 80%.

HOW TO CURB RECKLESS DRIVING

*Increase police visibility or deploy police vehicles on stretches infamous for speedy and reckless drivers.

*Install zig-zag barriers on long deserted stretches to cut down the speed of vehicles.

*Increase mobility of Police Response Vehicles (PRV) on roads to instil fear among reckless drivers and a sense of security among common commuters.

DOABLES

*Constructing long stretch dividers and blocking small cuts on roads that have fast moving traffic.

*Construction of dividers, speed breakers or rumble strips near accident-prone areas.

*Installing road lights at dark spots, especially at turns or where the road width is decreasing or increasing.

*Authorities should focus to improve the structure of some intersections to restrict traffic flow from many sides.

*Traffic and road safety awareness campaigns should be organized regularly.

