Noida court grants three-day police remand for Chinese national
The district court on Friday granted three-day police remand for Chinese national Xue Fei (36), who was arrested from a Gurugram hotel on Monday for illegally staying in India after his visa expired in 2020.
Following the remand, Xue was questioned on Friday for several hours by the Gautam Budh Nagar Police as well as security agencies.
After his arrest along with his friend from Nagaland, Petekhrinuo (22), a luxury club in Greater Noida was also raided on Tuesday, which was allegedly run by him. Police said that it was frequented only by Chinese nationals, located at a three-storeyed building in nondescript Gharbara village in Greater Noida.
Sources said that on Friday, Xue was taken to the club and questioned regarding his documents, purpose of stay and the whereabouts of his absconding Indian accomplice, a man named Ravi.
“We have recovered some documents, diaries, registers, small machines for counting notes and other articles. We also found liquor bottles in huge quantities and have informed the excise department. There was a licence granted for a recent event, but the number of alcohol bottles was too large to be consumed during one party,” said Minakshi Katyayan, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.
Sources said that apart from documents, police also confiscated gadgets such as tablets, laptops and music systems. Police also found articles with Chinese script such as cigarettes and food packets as well as crockery.
“Except for the laptops and tablets, everything, including smallest furnishings such as table mats are manufactured in China,” said a police officer.
Meanwhile, Xue maintained during interrogation that he came to India just before the Covid-19 pandemic began in 2019. He added that though his visa expired in 2020, and the lockdown was lifted, he could not leave India due to a host of reasons, including expensive flight tickets. Incidentally, Xue was arrested from a luxury hotel in Gurugram and he was also driving a BMW car.
Xue is yet to explain why he did not try to contact the Chinese embassy in New Delhi after his visa expired.
Police said that the mobile phone of Petekhrinuo has also been retrieved while her identity cards such as Aadhaar and driving licence have also been found. She is believed to be Xue’s girlfriend and was living with him in Greater Noida.
Police said that most of the phone calls and messages from Petekhrinuo’s phone have been deleted, though there are several calls made to a private bank representative. Also, her ID cards mention her permanent address as Jaypee Greens in Greater Noida with no mention of her home address in Nagaland.
Police said that Xue has revealed details of his Indian accomplice Ravi and the places he frequently visited in Noida. The name of another accomplice, Ashok, has also surfaced, who belongs to a neighbouring district.
Police added that the whereabouts of both Ravi and Ashok are being tracked and they will be arrested soon. During his interrogation, Xue had said that his fake Indian passport was provided by Ravi.
The luxury club is also co-owned by Ravi along with another partner, police said.
Apart from police, several other security agencies have also questioned the duo on Friday and Saturday. “We cannot reveal much regarding the investigation. We are fully cooperating with the security agencies,” said DCP Katyayan.
Gautam Budh Nagar Police is exploring various angles, including drug trafficking, prostitution, honey-trapping and espionage or a spy ring being run from remote areas in Greater Noida, close to the national capital.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics