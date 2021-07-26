Noida: Cyber criminals held for duping e-commerce site of 2 crore

Noida The cyber police in Noida have nabbed two persons for allegedly duping an e-commerce site of more than ₹2 crore on the pretext of receiving defective goods, officials said on Monday. The suspects — both natives of Hisar in Haryana — were identified as Anil, 27, and Sachin, 30.

According to the officials, the suspects used to purchase electronics from the e-commerce site and put in return requests after claiming that they had received defective goods. They used to make payments in both prepaid and cash on delivery.

“They had joined hands with some delivery agents, who used to take pictures and show to the management that the suspects returned the defective goods, whereas the duo did not. The suspects used to sell these products as new ones in wholesale markets,” said Vinod Kumar Pandey, investigating officer, cyber police station.

Police said that the suspects had registered 99 accounts on the website, with the help of fake documents, through multiple virtual numbers. “We have identified 64 bank accounts made for these e-commerce accounts. They have been freezed and ₹26 lakh has been recovered from these accounts,” said Pandey. Police have also recovered three cellphones from their possession.

Officials said that the selling partners of the website had registered separate cases in Hapur, Dadri and Agra for fraud cases. “We have been investigating these cases for the past three months. After a lot of technical back tracing, the suspects were identified and nabbed from their homes. There are several others associated with the scam. We are working on identifying them. Delivery agents, who were associated with them, and the buyers of the goods in Delhi’s wholesale markets will also be apprehended soon,” Pandey added.

The suspects were booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (whoever fraudulently or dishonestly uses as genuine any document or electronic record), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 120B (whoever is a party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offence punishable with death) and relevant sections of the IT Act at the Sector 36 cyber police station, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Lucknow headquarters.