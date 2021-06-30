Home / Cities / Noida News / Noida: Doctor arrested for duping family on pretext of kidney transplant
Noida: Doctor arrested for duping family on pretext of kidney transplant

Noida Police on Wednesday arrested a 51-year-old doctor for allegedly duping a family of 8 lakh on the pretext of performing a kidney transplant on a patient who later died
By Tanmayee Tyagi, Noida
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 11:18 PM IST

Noida Police on Wednesday arrested a 51-year-old doctor for allegedly duping a family of 8 lakh on the pretext of performing a kidney transplant on a patient who later died.

The complainant, Noida Sector 31 resident Ahmad Khan, had alleged in May that the suspect, Dr Buland Akhtar who was based in Sector-19, had assured them of a successful surgery on his brother. Khan claimed that his neighbour had recommended him.

However, even after payment, Dr Akhtar allegedly did not schedule a consultation nor perform the transplant, the complainant alleged. The patient died in January 2021. When the family allegedly asked for a refund, the doctor allegedly refused.

A case was registered at the Sector 20 police station against the doctor and the neighbour who had recommended him under sections 420, 406, 304 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code in May.

“The doctor was nabbed on Wednesday from Delhi’s Lahori gate where he has a private clinic. We are on the lookout for the neighbour,” said Munish Chauhan, station house officer, Sector 20 police station.

He was produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.

