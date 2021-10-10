Noida: Drive against vehicles without HSRP begins, offenders to pay 5,000 fine

Days after the Uttar Pradesh government set a deadline on September 30 to ensure vehicles in the state have installed high security registration plates (HSRP), the transport department has planned to launch an enforcement drive against all such vehicles found without the device from Monday and fine them up to ₹5,000.

The traffic police will also impound diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years in Noida in compliance with a Supreme Court order. The action comes after the district administration shot a letter to the police department on Wednesday asking it to work on an action plan to check pollution in winter. It also directed the police to ensure non-destined goods vehicles (those passing through Noida but having no business here) use bypasses and peripheral highways.

High security registration plates (HSRPs) are a new type of number plates made of aluminium, which are tamper-proof and come with two non-reusable locks. One will have to remove the lock to remove the number plate and once broken, a new HSRP has to be purchased. The vehicle identification number is laser encoded, which is easy to scan and difficult to tamper with.

HSRPs are mandatory because they primarily help in tracking stolen vehicles. Old number plates come with number stickers that can be easily removed and the vehicle identification number can be changed. Mostly, all stolen vehicles end up with replaced number plates, which makes it difficult to track them. HSRP prevents counterfeiting of number plates.

Prashant Tiwari, assistant regional transport officer (enforcement), Gautam Budh Nagar, said the transport department raised awareness programme for the HSRPs in the last few months. “We held awareness drives at our office and on the roads and also gave flowers to violators. But now the deadline has lapsed. We have planned to conduct an enforcement drive and fine violators up to ₹5,000 for not installing HSRP,” he said.

There are around 7.87 lakh registered vehicles in the district, of which 4.50 lakh vehicles are running without HSRPs. The ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) has mandated all vehicles sold in India before April 2019 to install HSRP. Those registered after the aforementioned date already come with HSRPs. Information like engine number, chassis number, and other relevant details are required to issue such number plates.

Manish Shrivastava, general manager (sales) Ace Honda in Sector 11, said his agency gets 10-12 requests for installing HSRP per day. “Last year, the demand was relatively high; we got up to 150 bookings per day. It seems like most people have installed HSRP. There may be some who are yet to install it on their vehicles,” said Shrivastava.

Sanjeev Kumar, general secretary of Sector 51 RWA and the owner of five cars, said all his vehicles are fitted with HSRPs. “We had come to know that HSRPs have been made mandatory. This May, we organised a camp in our sector and asked residents to install HSRPs on their vehicles. Most residents have got the HSRPs installed; we are urging others to get the devices fixed onto their vehicles to avoid penalty,” said Kumar.

Meanwhile, there are some people from other states living in Noida who are facing problems in getting HSRPs. Vaibhav Balodhi, a native of Uttarakhand currently staying in Greater Noida west, said, “I have a registration number of Uttarakhand on my motorcycle. I tried to book the HSRP for my motorcycle but failed as the websites only show booking slots for Delhi and UP registered vehicles. I contacted the local transport department, who asked me to personally visit them to get it done. I work in Noida and it is difficult to go to Uttarakhand by vehicle. I have not got the HSRP yet,” he said.

Alok Singh, a resident of Sector Alpha 1 in Greater Noida, said the government should extend the deadline for fitting HSRPs. “A number of people are financially and morally drained after the Covid-19 pandemic. Punishing them by slapping a fine of ₹5,000 is not logical. The HSRPs are meant to check theft and counterfeiting of vehicles. But there is no guarantee that the HSRP fitted vehicles will not be stolen,” he said.

Talking about the drive against old vehicles that will also be launched on Monday, Ganesh Prasad Saha, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Gautam Budh Nagar, said old vehicles plying in Noida will be impounded. “Those non-destined vehicles using Noida roads will also be impounded if the drivers fail to provide a valid reason. “A person will be allowed to let go only if he can provide a valid reason,” he said

