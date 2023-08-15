Noida enforcement wing to curb squatters, illegal constructions

The Noida authority is set to create a dedicated enforcement wing aimed at curbing the persistent issue of government land encroachment and unauthorized extensions of residential properties, officials said. They added that the move comes after the alarming surge in cases involving homeowners constructing additional structures in defiance of building regulations.

The decision was taken during the 210th board meeting held on Sunday, where the authority collectively resolved to establish this new enforcement arm. (Representative Image)

To ensure the effective operation of this enforcement wing, the authority is also poised to recruit a fresh team of officials dedicated to upholding the city’s urban planning and construction standards.

The decision was taken during the 210th board meeting held on Sunday, where the authority collectively resolved to establish this new enforcement arm. The ensuing steps involve the meticulous selection of key officials, including Lekhpal (revenue officer), assistant managers, and complementary support staff.

Officials said that the primary focus of this enforcement team would encompass instances of building bylaw violations within residential complexes, including apartments and bungalows. Additionally, the team will actively address cases of encroachment upon government-owned land.

Satish Pal, additional chief executive officer of the Noida authority, said, “We are committed to establishing the enforcement wing in accordance with the stipulated regulations, as mandated by the decision undertaken during the board meeting.”

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in its audit has red-flagged the state government that 45.26 square meters is grabbed by the land grabbers thereby causing the financial loss to the state exchequer.

Currently, the residents keep filing online and offline complaints before the authority alleging that the provisions of the building bylaws-2010 are being violated by property owners and also there are cases where the government land is grabbed.

These cases are dealt with by regular staff of the land department, civil engineering wing or the group housing department must take care of other tasks including approving building maps, mortgage permission and transfer of memorandum among other related works.

Complainants do not get a satisfactory answer or action in these cases of violations of the building code and government land grabbing, said officials. However, with the help of the dedicated team such cases will be handled properly, they added.

The Noida authority has set its sights on recruiting approximately 44 personnel, comprising five tehsildars (revenue officials), six Kanoon Go (legal officers), and six Lekhpal from the state government, considering these positions cannot be outsourced. To bolster the team, assistant managers, junior engineers, and support staff will be sourced through outsourcing, with assistance from private companies on a contractual basis.

Lokesh M, chief executive officer of the Noida authority, said, “We have taken approvals from the state government in view of staff shortage.”

