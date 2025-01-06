Noida: Former Assam DGP duped of 4.57 lakh, FIR filed after 4 years on court orders

Noida police registered a case of fraud against two men after the wife of a retired Director General of Police (DGP), Assam, moved the court seeking police action in a matter of alleged fraudulent sale of agricultural land that was pending for the past four years. The suspects had initially assured the DGP and his wife that till the time of possession, they would take care of the land. But in 2019, when the DGP after retirement moved to Noida, the couple failed to trace the land. Later, the suspect (Ram) threatened them with dire consequences if they pursued the land further and simply forget about it. (Representational image)

The DGP’s wife alleged that despite repeated complaints since 2020, Noida police did not take any action against the suspects, and left with no other options, she finally approached the court.

“On the directions of the court, a case under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), and 506 (punishment of criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against two, including a man identified as Ravindra Chauhan, at Expressway police station on Saturday,” said Ram Badan Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

Police said they have started an investigation to verify the allegations made by the DGP’s wife.

The DGP, who did not wish to be identified, retired from the force in 2019, and later he and his wife moved to Noida.

In her complaint to police, the DGP’s wife, said, “In 2011, I was contacted by a man called Ram Kumar, who offered agricultural land in the Nagla Nagli area near Sector 135 in Noida. As we were keen to take up agricultural activity, we decided to go ahead, and the DGP had a telephonic conversation with Kumar.”

Later, the suspect called them to Noida to visit the land to take the deal forward. “When we reached Noida, Kumar was accompanied by Ravindra Chauhan, a resident of Sector 128, who stated that the land belongs to Kumar and they will take care of all legal procedures related to the land,” DGP’s wife said in the FIR.

During the meeting, the suspects assured DGP and his wife that till the time of possession, they would take care of the land and do some agricultural activity, reads the FIR.

“We paid ₹3 lakh for land and an additional ₹1.57 lakh for stamp duty and got the registry papers. In 2019, when my husband retired from the force and we moved to Noida, we failed to trace the land and the suspects as well,” reads the FIR.

“Later, when we approached the suspect’s home, he threatened us with dire consequences if we pursued the land further and directed us to forget about it,” the FIR said.

“We received a complaint on November 26, 2020, at the Expressway police station. Later, a complaint was filed at the assistant commissioner of police office in Noida on December 9, 2021. As it was a civil case, a parallel complaint was filed by the victim in the court on June 3, 2022. On the direction of court in December 2024, a case was filed at Expressway police station,” the Noida police said in a statement.