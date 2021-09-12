Noida: Garbage van does not turn up daily, allege Sector 51 residents

Noida: Despite an ongoing door-to-door garbage collection mechanism in Noida, residents of Sector 51 have been marred with discrepancies in sanitation works and the garbage is not being collected daily.

The resident welfare association (RWA) of Sector 51, with over 1,000 families, said that the issue has been persistent for the past two months and some residents have even been dumping garbage at the roadside and near park areas.

Officials of the Noida authority, which collects and manages the urban waste, however, said it collects the waste daily. “It has been three to four days that the last garbage was collected from houses. The truck picks up garbage from only a few houses as it gets full. I receive complaints every day, especially from D and E blocks. Some families now even dump the garbage on the road. We have been talking to the authority officials for the past few weeks and urging them to allot a different garbage collection vehicle,” said Sanjeev Kumar, general secretary, RWA, Sector 51.

“It was Friday (September 10) when the garbage was last picked up from my place. It was a proper door-to-door collection mechanism a few months ago, Now, sometimes they come, sometimes they don’t. We often have to chase the van... The garbage keeps piling up,” said Rajesh Kher, a resident of Sector 51.

Another resident, Rohit Gupta, said, “There are no bins or dump yards in our sector. So, we cannot dump the garbage anywhere. The issue has been persistent for the past two months. Many residents have started to dump the garbage on the roadside or inside the nearby park. We request the authority to please help us, either regularise the door-to-door waste collection or put a dustbin in our sector for the purpose.”

Officials, however, say the garbage collection is up to the mark and it could be a timing issue. “The overall collection of garbage is between 750 and 800 tonnes a day in the city. We had also spoken to the RWA concerned, and handed over a new roster. There could be some timing issue. There are times when the vehicles get stuck at the main dumping depot,” said Vijay Rawal, project engineer, Noida authority.