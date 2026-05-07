Noida gears up for heat stress management

NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar administration has moved to activate its heat action plan, signalling a precautionary approach as temperatures begin their upward climb, officials said on Wednesday. Special focus has been placed on outdoor workers. “Authorities have been directed to issue advisories at construction sites to avoid peak afternoon work hours and ensure access to shade, rest breaks and hydration. The labour department has been tasked with enforcing compliance,” the statement added. (HT Photo)

The measure comes even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not issued any formal heatwave warning.

District administration officials said that various departments have been directed to ensure preparedness across key sectors, including healthcare, labour safety and essential services.

“Departments have been asked to maintain round-the-clock availability of doctors, ensure adequate stock of medicines and ORS, and keep ambulance services fully operational. Civic bodies have been instructed to install drinking water facilities and cooling arrangements at public places such as bus stands and markets,” district magistrate Medha Roopam said in a statement on Wednesday.

Schools have been directed to ensure uninterrupted electricity, functional fans and access to safe drinking water, alongside awareness drives on heat-related illnesses, said officials.

Meanwhile, special focus has been placed on outdoor workers. “Authorities have been directed to issue advisories at construction sites to avoid peak afternoon work hours and ensure access to shade, rest breaks and hydration. The labour department has been tasked with enforcing compliance,” the statement added.

Additionally, power department has been directed to ensure uninterrupted supply, while fire services have been put on alert with full operational readiness, officials said.

According to the IMD data, the district recorded a maximum temperature of 33.9 degrees Celsius (°C) and minimum of 19 °C.

Forecasts indicate a gradual rise, with daytime temperatures expected to reach 35–36°C by May 10 under predominantly clear skies. Notably, despite the warming trend, no heatwave alert has been issued for the coming days.

Weather experts say the administration’s early response aligns with evolving conditions across the country. “While a western disturbance and pre-monsoon activity are triggering rain and thunderstorms in several regions, northwest India is likely to see only marginal impact, allowing daytime temperatures to climb steadily without meeting heatwave thresholds yet,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet Weather.

He added that while northwest India is expected to stay hot and dry over coming days.

Residents said recent spells of rain had brought temporary relief from the heat, though they remained mindful of rising temperatures in the coming days. “The rain has helped keep things comfortable but this kind of weather usually doesn’t last long in May,” said Ritu Bansal, a resident of Sector 46, Noida.