Noida: High-rise dwellers to vote at their doorstep

With an aim to persuade urban voters to step out of their flats and vote this Friday in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration has set up 100 polling booths at over 60 high-rise societies in Noida and Greater Noida. Residents are excited for election day, with many hailing the convenience that comes with polling booths at their doorstep. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

According to district officials, voters in 67 condominiums in Noida and Greater Noida will vote at 101 polling booths set up at their society premises. Noida’s 34 societies will have 52 booths for 51,489 voters while Dadri assembly segment’s 33 societies, which also covers Greater Noida West, will have 49 booths for 39,288 voters. A total of 90,777 voters are registered to vote from polling booths set up at high-rises.

“The polling booths were selected following a survey by the district administration and with the consent of residents. The main aim is to increase voter turnout in urban areas this time,” said Manish Verma, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Residents said they are now looking forward to voting day and quite relaxed voting at the society itself.

“Earlier, society residents had to go to government schools in nearby urban villages and reach there early morning to avoid having to stand in long queues in the sweltering heat. But now we have polling booths right at our doorstep,” said Ranjana Bhardwaj, a resident of Supertech Ecovillage-1 society in Greater Noida West.

“Earlier, we used to arrange e-rickshaws to ferry senior citizens to their polling booths in nearby village Sorkha. However this time, there is enthusiasm among voters as they get to vote in the society itself,” said Amit Gupta, a resident of Prateek Wisteria apartments in Sector 77 where two polling booths have been set up for around 2,500 voters.

“We have five-star arrangements in the clubhouse where residents can vote in an air-conditioned atmosphere,” said SK Maheshwari, a resident of Jaypee Wishtown society in Sector 128, Noida where two polling booths have been set up for a total of 2,200 voters.

“We have set up selfie corners and will also provide refreshments to polling officials,” said Manish Tripathi, a resident of Cherry County society in Tech Zone 4, Greater Noida West, which has 2,700 voters.

As clubhouses turn into polling booths, security arrangements at these societies have been increased as well.

“The area around the clubhouse has been cordoned off for the public, as soon as the EVMs landed here. Only some resident volunteers who are assisting the polling party are allowed inside,” said Vikas Vashishth, a resident of Panchsheel Greens-1 society in Greater Noida west, where 2,000 voters will cast their vote inside the society.

At Sector 74, Noida’s Supertech Capetown society, traffic around the clubhouse has been diverted to other gates of the society.

“It is just for one day, hence it has not raked up any issues among the residents,” said Arun Sharma, president of Supertech Capetown AOA.

Officials informed that at the polling booths inside societies, only 10% voters are from outside.

“Just as security is managed at other polling booths like schools and community centres in rural areas, it will be managed in collaboration with society security guards inside residential societies. We have ensured that maximum voters at these booths are from the society itself, and less than 10% voters are from outside,” said the DM.

Residents hope that with polling booths inside residential societies, voting turnout will increase this time.

“It is a wise decision from the administration to set up polling booths inside the large condominiums. This would encourage more residents to vote. It also helps in increasing the overall voting percentage,” said Rajiva Singh, a resident of Sector 50 and president, Noida Federation of Apartment Owners’ Association (NOFAA).