Noida high-rise woman booked for keeping domestic help hostage, assaulting her

Gautam Budh Nagar Police on Tuesday booked a 40-year-old woman for allegedly assaulting her 20-year-old domestic help and confining her at a high-rise apartment in Noida’s Sector 121.

The incident came to light on Monday after the domestic help, identified as Anita, a resident of Garhi Chaukhandi village in Noida, tried to escape from her employer Shefali Koul’s fourth-floor apartment in Cleo County society using a rope. However, passersby saw her and informed the police, prompting a team to reach the spot, police said. Anita was then escorted to the police station and her family informed of the matter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Purported CCTV footage of Koul, who is an advocate, assaulting Anita in an elevator a fortnight ago has surfaced on social media websites. HT has not independently verified the authenticity of the video.

Police said Anita’s father Padam Singh submitted a complaint at the Phase 3 police station on Monday evening against Koul. According to the complaint, Anita had been working at Koul’s house for the past six months. “My daughter worked at Koul’s house and their agreement expired on October 31. However, Koul did not let Anita leave the house and forced her to continue to work. She took away my daughter’s phone and assaulted her and forced her to do all household work. When Anita refused to work and asked to go home, Koul assaulted her and thwarted all her attempts to escape,” Singh’s complaint said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Based on the complaint, Koul was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 344 (illegal confinement beyond 10 days), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (insult), the police said.

Singh also alleged Anita has several injury marks because Koul assaulted her with a stick.

“Anita has been sent for medical examination and appropriate action will be taken in the matter. No arrest has been made in the case yet,” said Saad Miyan Khan, additional deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON