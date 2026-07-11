Noida identifies 28 waterlogging hotspots, ramps up monsoon readiness

NOIDA: With more rain forecast over the coming days, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration have stepped up monsoon preparedness by identifying 28 chronic waterlogging locations for round-the-clock monitoring, deploying 24x7 response teams and setting a July 15 deadline to complete desilting of drains across Noida, officials said on Friday.

The measures aim to reduce flooding and traffic disruptions during the peak monsoon, said officials. (HT archive)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The measures aim to reduce flooding and traffic disruptions during the peak monsoon. Officials said the plan was finalised after concerns over waterlogging, drain cleaning and sanitation were raised during a meeting earlier this week attended by Noida MLA Pankaj Singh, Noida authority officials and representatives of resident welfare associations (RWAs), village bodies and industrial organisations.

Officials said the city has been divided into multiple zones to speed up drain cleaning. Desilting is under way across all sectors and is expected to be completed by July 15.

The preparedness comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued monsoon activity over western Uttar Pradesh in the coming days, increasing the risk waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Officials said 28 locations prone to waterlogging have been identified, with pumps and field staff deployed to ensure quick drainage during heavy rainfall. A dedicated control room has also been set up to address complaints about waterlogging.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Areas that frequently face waterlogging include Sector 21 and 12, Parthala, Sector 62 (opposite Fortis Hospital), and Sector 73 and 75, among others. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Areas that frequently face waterlogging include Sector 21 and 12, Parthala, Sector 62 (opposite Fortis Hospital), and Sector 73 and 75, among others. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“Drain cleaning should be completed on priority. Areas prone to waterlogging must be monitored round the clock to prevent prolonged water accumulation and traffic disruptions,” said Singh.

The authority has also constituted 24x7 quick response teams (QRTs) to respond to waterlogging and traffic disruptions during heavy rainfall. Officials said accountability has been fixed for field staff and contractors responsible for drain maintenance and action will be taken against those found negligent.

Additional chief executive officer Vandana Tripathi said drain cleaning was being carried out on priority across the city and the remaining work would be completed within the stipulated timeline. She said officials have been instructed to respond promptly to complaints of waterlogging.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Officials said maintaining regular waste collection and processing is a key part of the city’s monsoon preparedness. According to the authority, around 900 tonnes of municipal solid waste and 400 tonnes of C&D waste are processed daily.