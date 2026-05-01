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Noida International Airport to start commercial flights from June 15

The airport management will meet IndiGo, Air India Express and Akasa Air next week to review flight plans and slots, an official said.

Updated on: May 01, 2026 04:38 pm IST
By Neha LM Tripathi
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The Noida International Airport (NIA) will commence commercial flight operations from June 15, the airport announced on Friday, with IndiGo set to kick-start the inaugural service.

The Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh. (Reuters)

“IndiGo will operate the first flight from Noida International Airport, marking the start of scheduled passenger services, followed shortly by Akasa Air and Air India Express,” the NIA said in a statement.

The airport, however, did not disclose the initial destinations that will be served.

“Further details on schedules, destinations, and passenger services will be shared in due course,” the statement said.

The launch of services comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the airport on March 28. The airport also received approval this week for its Aerodrome Security Program (ASP) from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

Developed to meet growing air travel demand, the Noida International Airport has been positioned as a modern aviation hub with upgraded terminal infrastructure, efficient operations and strong multimodal connectivity.

The airport spokesperson said the facility has been designed to offer a seamless passenger journey while supporting airlines through reliable and cost-efficient operations.

“The commencement of commercial operations also represents an important step in strengthening regional connectivity, supporting economic development, and creating new opportunities for tourism, trade, and investment across the wider region,” the spokesperson said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neha LM Tripathi

Neha LM Tripathi is a Special Correspondent with the National Political Bureau of Hindustan Times. She covers the aviation and railways ministries, and also writes on travel trends. Her work spans national developments, with a focus on policy, people, and the evolving travel landscape. She has 13 years of experience. Before moving to Delhi, she was based in Mumbai, where she began her journey as a journalist. Outside the newsroom, Neha enjoys trekking and travelling.

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