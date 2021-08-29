Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Noida landowners stage protests in Sector 145; demand quick demarcation of plots

The landowners claimed that despite the bulk of the registries being done five years ago the plots are still yet to be demarcated.
Aerial view of Noida(Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times/Representative Photo)

Landowners on Sunday staged a protest against the Noida Authority alleging delays in handover of residential plots in Sector 145. Several senior citizens and children were also present in the protest.

The landowners claimed that despite the bulk of the registries being done five years ago the plots are still yet to be demarcated. Noida Authority officials familiar with the development told PTI that there is a possibility that demarcation exercise could start from next year onwards.

“An assurance for this was given to the plot owners during their meeting with Noida Authority officials following another protest on August 26,” officials told news agency PTI.

During the demonstration, dozens of protestors assembled around the 30 metre road between Sector 144 and Sector 145 with banners and placards. The protesters were urging the authority to earmark their plots and give them physical possession. The protestors also wore black bands around their arms to mark their grievance.

