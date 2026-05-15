Noida launches projects for choking sewer lines in villages

NOIDA: The Noida authority on Thursday decided to lay sewer lines and also set up sewage pumping stations to address sewer overflow woes in villages including Barola, Sarfabad, Wazidpur, Hazipur and Chhikasri, where the population density is on the rise and burdening existing infrastructure, said officials.

Following a request from Noida MLA Pankaj Singh to ensure a permanent resolution of sewer overflow problems, and the damaged sewer lines at various locations, the Noida authority’s water department organised a foundation stone laying event of projects. (HT Photo)

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Following a request from Noida MLA Pankaj Singh to ensure a permanent resolution of sewer overflow problems, and the damaged sewer lines at various locations, the Noida authority’s water department organised a foundation stone laying event of projects.

The foundation stone was laid by Gautam Budh Nagar parliamentarian Dr Mahesh Sharma and the Noida MLA along with senior Noida authority officials. “We want to resolve the sewer line overflow woes permanently. Therefore, we have started the project to lay the new sewer lines and also set up new pumping stations to clear sewer lines,” RP Singh general manager of the Noida authority’s water works department told HT.

In Baraula, a 10 million litre per day sewage pumping station will be established to pump out sewer out of the villages lines and channelise it to the master sewer line, said officials. The authority will spend ₹10 crore to set up a 10-metre deep pumping station, and also lay 3,375 metre-long sewer line to address the issue, they added.

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{{^usCountry}} In Chhijarsi village, the authority will spend ₹1.65 crore on 1,280 metre sewer line maintenance, replacing old pipes and other repair work. In Wazidpur, the authority will spend ₹1.64 crore on sewer line maintenance repair and replacement of old rusted pipes of 1,300 metre. In Sarfabad, ₹1 crore will to be spent on maintenance of 3,344.10 metre pipes, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Chhijarsi village, the authority will spend ₹1.65 crore on 1,280 metre sewer line maintenance, replacing old pipes and other repair work. In Wazidpur, the authority will spend ₹1.64 crore on sewer line maintenance repair and replacement of old rusted pipes of 1,300 metre. In Sarfabad, ₹1 crore will to be spent on maintenance of 3,344.10 metre pipes, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “With these projects the sewer problems will be properly resolved in line with the growing population in villages. We had asked the Noida authority to address these issues after the residents raised these key issues in the past,” said the Noida MLA at the event. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “With these projects the sewer problems will be properly resolved in line with the growing population in villages. We had asked the Noida authority to address these issues after the residents raised these key issues in the past,” said the Noida MLA at the event. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, as the Noida authority is already replacing and repairing old water and sewer lines in sectors including 11 and 12 among others, many residents are facing hardship due to deep digging and delay in completion of work. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, as the Noida authority is already replacing and repairing old water and sewer lines in sectors including 11 and 12 among others, many residents are facing hardship due to deep digging and delay in completion of work. {{/usCountry}}

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“The Noida authority dug up the space in front of my house in Sector 11 to lay pipes and they haven’t finished the work in a week. Now, the water is flowing in our lane and we cannot walk out or inside our house. No action was taken despite our complaint to the authority. The authority must lay these lines or carry out work in a manner that it doesn’t affect daily life,” said Dr NK Rai, a resident of Sector 11.

Villagers also said that the Authority instead of addressing sewer or water issues in an integrated way, keeps digging here and there without resolving the issue properly. In almost every Noida village, sewer overflow and choking is a common issue troubling citizens.

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“The Noida authority has failed to address the civic issues properly because their staff don’t pay any heed to our issues and these problems keep persisting for long time,” said Leele Baisoya, a resident of Agahpur village.

“The villages are growing rapidly and the population is on the rise rampantly, putting burden on infrastructure including on sewer and drainage. The authority must have a detailed long-term plan to tackle these crucial key issues,” said Amit Chauhan, a private civil engineer and expert on infrastructure.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vinod Rajput ...Read More Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past. Read Less

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