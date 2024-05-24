 Noida: Man arrested for theft, flees from loo - Hindustan Times
Noida: Man arrested for theft, flees from loo

ByArun Singh, Noida
May 24, 2024 06:12 AM IST

Man arrested for motorbike theft escaped police custody in Noida but was rearrested in Ghaziabad. Another case filed against him.

A 32-year-old man, arrested on charges of motorbike theft on Wednesday, managed to abscond from Sector 49 police custody on the pretext of relieving himself early Thursday morning, said a police officer, adding that he was not kept inside the lock-up in view of the sweltering heat. He was rearrested from Modi Nagar, Ghaziabad, by Thursday evening (around 7.10pm), police said.

The suspect, Sonu Bharadwaj, a resident of Sector 22, had been arrested on Wednesday in connection with a motorcycle theft reported at Sector 49 police station the same day.
The suspect, Sonu Bharadwaj, a resident of Sector 22, had been arrested on Wednesday in connection with a motorcycle theft reported at Sector 49 police station the same day. (HT Photo)

The suspect, Sonu Bharadwaj, a resident of Sector 22, had been arrested on Wednesday in connection with a motorcycle theft reported at Sector 49 police station the same day, said police.

Complainant Asim, a resident of Sector 51, said his motorbike (Bajaj Platina) was stolen from outside his home, said the officer, asking not to be named.

Following the complaint, a case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the police station around midnight. Police arrested Sonu from Sector 50 with the stolen motorcycle.

“On Thursday, around 5.30am, Sonu told a police officer that he wanted to relieve himself. When an officer took him to the washroom, he managed to escape through the vent,” the officer said.

Following his arrest in the evening, police have registered another case against the suspect under section 224 (resistance or obstruction by person to his lawful apprehension) of the IPC at Sector 49 police station.

    Arun Singh works as a senior correspondent with Hindustan Times. He covers crime, traffic, fire, and transport. Earlier, he was working with TOI and covered Bhopal crime and traffic. He started his career in Journalism in 2018.

