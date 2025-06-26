Noida man booked for posting morphed pics of woman online

Noida: A 25-year-old woman has alleged that an office colleague in Noida’s Phase 2 area extorted ₹2 lakh and posted her morphed private photos on the social media after she refused to give in to his demands, including to convert religion to marry him, police said on Wednesday, adding the suspect has been booked along with his father. She stated, later he still uploaded her edited obscene photos on social media platforms when she refused to accept his (other) demands. (Representational image)

Police said the woman is originally from Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh, and worked at a private firm in Noida.

In the police complaint, she said: “I came in contact with a Sector 87-based man in the office. After our friendship, the man started pressuring me to change religion and marry him. When I protested, he threatened to circulate my private photographs.”

The woman alleged that the suspect extorted ₹2 lakh over it. “She stated, later he still uploaded her edited obscene photos on social media platforms when she refused to accept his (other) demands. Fed up with regular harassment, she quit the job and returned to her hometown,” said an officer, requesting anonymity.

“The incident took place a few months ago when she was in Noida. She alleged that the suspect’s father was also involved in the crime,” the officer added.

In her first information report, she has also alleged that a local police station in herhometowndid not act when she approached them in March, adding: “Later, I was asked to approach senior police officers in Lucknow.”

The Noida police said that on June 19, a zero FIR (filed at a police station irrespective of location of the crime) was eventually registered at a police station in Jalaun and transferred to Noida, as the incident took place under the Phase 2 police station’s jurisdiction. “We’ve registered a case of extortion and criminal intimidation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and IT Act against her colleague and his father on Wednesday afternoon. It came to light that the woman had left Noida. Her statements are yet to be recorded, and further investigation is underway,” said Phase 2 SHO Vindyachal Tiwari.