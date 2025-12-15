Noida: Man held for duping people in Delhi-NCR via fake e-scooter investment scheme

Noida A 21-year-old man was arrested in Noida on Sunday for allegedly duping people in Delhi-National Capital Region by promising a ₹7,000 monthly remuneration on investing ₹85,000 in an e-scooter scheme, police said, adding that he along with his accomplice cheated nearly 30 people in the last two months. Police identified the arrested suspect as Saurabh Mishra, a matriculate, originally from Darbhanga, Bihar, residing in Banghel area of Phase 2, and his accomplice as Gaurav Mishra, a computer science graduate, who is yet to be apprehended. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The fraud came to light after two Noida Phase 2 residents filed a police complaint, said Vindyachal Tiwari, station house officer (SHO) (Phase 2).

Police identified the arrested suspect as Saurabh Mishra, a matriculate, originally from Darbhanga, Bihar, residing in Banghel area of Phase 2, and his accomplice as Gaurav Mishra, a computer science graduate, who is yet to be apprehended. Gaurav is already out on bail in a cheating case from Ghaziabad, said officers.

“We received two complaints of cheating in the last one month. One victim transferred them around ₹7 lakh and another person around ₹1.5 lakh to get a monthly remuneration for three years after investing in the scheme,” the SHO said.

“A team was formed and the suspect was nabbed from the Phase 2 area. During interrogation, he revealed that they used to advertise their scheme. When their targets approached them, they offered to pay monthly remuneration after buying their e-scooter. The victims were also promised to get the scooter back after using it for three years,” the officer added.

However, once the investment money was received, the suspects used to block all contacts with the victims. “They were operating in Noida for the last two months. Their bank accounts are also being scanned to identify how much money they duped so far,” said Shakti Mohan Avasthy, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Central Noida.

“The suspects have been booked on charges of cheating and under the IT Act, and further investigation is underway,” the DCP added.