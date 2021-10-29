Noida: Man held for posing with sub-inspector’s revolver, cop suspended

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly posing with a sub-inspector’s revolver at a police check point in the jurisdiction of Expressway police station.

The suspect was identified as Nagesh, a resident of Yakutpur village. Police said he frequently visited the check post and was known to the sub-inspector Umesh Kumar, who has been suspended.

Yatendra Kumar, station house officer of Expressway police station, said a video was making the rounds on social media on Friday, in which a man was seen moving around a police check post with the revolver in his belt. “We scanned the video and identified that the police check post was in Sector 168. We questioned the check post in-charge and sub-inspector Kumar in this regard,” he said.

Kumar revealed that on Thursday morning, he had placed the gun on the table and went to the washroom. “In his absence, the suspect reached the check post, picked up the gun and hung it in his belt,” said the SHO. The sub inspector got his revolver back but someone recorded Nagesh with the revolver. The video then went viral on social networking sites.

Police said a case has been registered against the suspect under Section 7 and 25 of the Arms Act. “He was produced in court and sent to judicial custody. The sub-inspector has been suspended for negligence,” said the SHO.