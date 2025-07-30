Search
Wed, Jul 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

Noida man loses 15.5 lakh in sim swap fraud; police launch probe

ByArun Singh, Noida
Updated on: Jul 30, 2025 08:59 am IST

The victim, Rajneesh Narang, was allegedly tricked into converting his physical SIM card into an eSIM by a caller posing as a telecom service representative

A 50-year-old software developer from Noida’s Sector 11 lost 15.50 lakh in a SIM swap scam carried out through six transactions between July 20 and 27, police said on Tuesday. A case has been registered at the Cybercrime Branch police station against an unidentified suspect. 

The fraudster, having gained control of Narang’s mobile number, initiated six transactions totalling <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.50 lakh. Narang was alerted via email when someone attempted to add new payees to his Unified Payments Interface (UPI). (Representational image)
The fraudster, having gained control of Narang’s mobile number, initiated six transactions totalling 15.50 lakh. Narang was alerted via email when someone attempted to add new payees to his Unified Payments Interface (UPI). (Representational image)

The victim, Rajneesh Narang, was allegedly tricked into converting his physical SIM card into an eSIM by a caller posing as a telecom service representative. According to the police, Narang received a call on July 18 from an unknown number, during which he was told that switching to an eSIM would improve network connectivity. 

Police said the caller instructed Narang to complete further steps via email after the SIM was not activated even 24 hours later. “The caller informed me that I needed to do mail confirmation by sending SMS for activation, which we did, and after that I realised that it was a fraud call, as my mobile did not activate,” the FIR read. 

Investigators found that Narang had unknowingly entered a 16-digit EID (Embedded Identity Document) code provided by the scammer into the official app of his telecom provider. “As Narang entered the 32-digit number on an official application while processing eSIM, his SIM card was swapped to the suspect’s device,”said Ranjeet Singh, station house officer, Cybercrime Branch.

To be sure, e-SIM swap scams are a type of mobile fraud where scammers persuade network providers to transfer a victim’s phone number to a device they control. Once the switch is done, they can intercept OTPs, access UPI accounts, and impersonate the victim online. 

The fraudster, having gained control of Narang’s mobile number, initiated six transactions totalling 15.50 lakh. Narang was alerted via email when someone attempted to add new payees to his Unified Payments Interface (UPI). He then contacted the bank, disconnected the mobile number, and blocked the SIM—but not before the transactions were completed. 

Police said the case was registered under sections of cheating and personation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act. Further investigation is underway. 

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Noida / Noida man loses 15.5 lakh in sim swap fraud; police launch probe
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On