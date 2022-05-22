Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
noida news

Noida man performed ‘Ajay Devgn-like’ car stunt, arrested

The police have also seized two SUVs and a motorcycle used to perform the stunt.
The 21-year-old accused was arrested by sector 113 police. (Representative image)
Published on May 22, 2022 09:13 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police announced on Sunday they have arrested a man who was seen on a video performing a stunt on a road in Noida. “Sector 113 police arrested a youth for performing dangerous stunts on cars and bikes. The vehicles used in stunts were seized as well,” Police Commissionerate, Gautam Buddh Nagar, informed on its Twitter handle.

Officials said a video surfaced on social media a day ago, purportedly showing a young man balancing himself on two moving SUVs on a Noida road, prompting the local police to take action against him under the Motor Vehicles Act. 

“Based on the video, the man was traced. He was identified as Rajiv, 21, a resident of the Sorakha village, and has been arrested. We have impounded the two SUVs and a motorcycle seen in the clip," said Sharad Kant, SHO, sector 113 police station.

The officer further informed two Toyota Fortuners were used for the stunts, one of which belongs to Rajiv's family, while he hired the other from a relative. The bike, too, belongs to the accused's family, he said.

“Rajiv has no job but is from a well-to-do family. He was making the video for social media only,” the SHO also said.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, in his 1991 debut film ‘Phool aur Kaante,’ performed a stunt which saw him balance himself on two moving motorcycles. In his 2010 film ‘Golmaal Returns,’ Devgan performed a similar stunt, this time with two cars.

Meanwhile, lauding the local police for their prompt action in the case, Alok Singh urged parents and guardians of children and youth to pay attention towards their wards.

(With PTI inputs)

 

