Home / Cities / Noida News / Noida: man’s body found stuffed in a suitcase in Sector 14A
noida news

Noida: man’s body found stuffed in a suitcase in Sector 14A

Noida The body of a man, who police presume was in his late twenties, was found stuffed in a suitcasein and floating in a drain in Noida sector 14A on Wednesday evening
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 12:25 AM IST
HT Image

Noida

The body of a man, who police presume was in his late twenties, was found stuffed in a suitcasein and floating in a drain in Noida sector 14A on Wednesday evening.

The incident came to light when a passerby informed police about a strange bag floating in the drain. A police team, which rushed to the spot, recovered the suitcase and found the body inside, following which it was sent for autopsy.

“Our forensic and field units have already been sent to the spot. It seems the trolley bag has floated from somewhere upstream, may be from one of the neighbouring areas. We are coordinating with Delhi police as this is a border area,” said additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, Kumar Ranvijay Singh.

Police officers said that the man seems to have been strangled to death. “There was a rope wrapped around his neck and the body appears to be at least a day or two old. He was dressed in black clothes and there was no identity cards on him,” said Singh.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Two arrested for killing friend in Bisrakh

Greater Noida: 20 fall sick after consuming food made of kuttu flour

Burglary reported in two units of police staff quarters in Noida

Gardener riding moped shot at in Noida

Police suspect that the man must have been stuffed in the bag immediately after his death and then thrown in the drain. Police said they are awaiting the autopsy results to confirm the time and cause of death.

Meanwhile, efforts are also on to identify the man which police hope will lead to a clue about the death.

A case has not been registered in Noida yet but action will be taken following the preliminary investigation, police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ambedkar Jayanti
CBSE Board Exams 2021
CM Yogi Adityanath
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP