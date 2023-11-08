Noida: Man tries to mislead police after murdering brother; arrested

A 27-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for murdering his 34-year-old brother, who was found dead at his paying guest (PG) room in Phase-3 locality on November 1, police said, adding that their investigation revealed that the suspect strangulated his brother allegedly after a heated argument. Police said he also tried to mislead investigators by stating that he suspected the PG owner of killing his brother.

The suspect tried to mislead the police by accusing the paying guest facility owner of the murder, said investigators. (AFP/representational image)

Phase-3, station house officer, Vijay Kumar said, “The deceased Rammurti Kanojia, 34, a native of Hardoi, worked as a caretaker of a paying guest (PG) facility and resided with his family in a room at the PG facility itself.”

“On November 1, around 12.30am, when the deceased’s younger brother Sharma Kanojia, who resides in the neighbourhood, visited Kanojia at his room, he found him lying unconscious. His wife and children had gone to their village in Hardoi a fortnight before that and Kanojia was alone in the room,” said SHO Kumar.

”Sharma, with the help of a cousin, rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead and alerted police. A team from Phase 3 police reached the hospital and took the body into custody for a post-mortem examination after the younger brother alleged murder,” the SHO said.

Sharma told police that Kanojia had a dispute with the owner of the PG. As strangulation marks were spotted around Kanojia’s neck and because Sharma suspected foul play, a case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Phase-3 police station on November 1 and the PG owner was made a suspect in the case.

“But during the investigation, police scanned CCTV footage from the PG facility, and found that no one entered Kanojia’s room except Sharma. When police quizzed him, he revealed that on October 31, he was drinking along with Kanojia in the room, when a dispute broke out between them over a petty issue. The fight escalated and Sharma strangled Kanojia to death,” said the SHO.

“After the incident, Sharma went to his cousin and made up a tale of finding Kanojia unconscious in his room and sought his help to take him to the hospital,” said Kumar, adding that the suspect was arrested and sent to judicial custody on Tuesday.

