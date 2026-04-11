Noida may pilot tourism-linked volunteering model

GREATER NOIDA:Gautam Budh Nagar administration is exploring a plan to combine tourism with short-term community service as part of Uttar Pradesh’s long-term “@2047” development vision, officials said on Friday.

The proposal allows visitors to participate in social activities during their stay (HT)

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The proposal allows visitors to participate in social activities during their stay such as teaching children in villages, helping local artisans, plantation drives and cleanliness campaigns, officials said.

Officials said a digital platform - tentatively titled ‘Serve and See India’ - will be developed for domestic and international tourists to choose and register for the activities.

“The district has significant potential in cultural tourism, emerging technologies and infrastructure. If planned effectively, these sectors can contribute to both economic growth and employment generation,” district magistrate, Medha Roopam said during a review meeting on Thursday.

The initiative, however, is at a conceptual stage, with no timeline announced for its rollout, officials added.

District tourism officer Suresh Rawat said the administration is examining how local non-governmental organisations and cultural institutions could be integrated into the model.

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{{^usCountry}} “The idea is to ensure that visitors who wish to engage with the community can do so in a structured and meaningful way,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The idea is to ensure that visitors who wish to engage with the community can do so in a structured and meaningful way,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the model’s success would depend on effective implementation and coordination with local organisations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the model’s success would depend on effective implementation and coordination with local organisations. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Detailed and outcome-oriented plans for all identified sectors are being prepared and departments have been asked to work towards time-bound implementation, added officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Detailed and outcome-oriented plans for all identified sectors are being prepared and departments have been asked to work towards time-bound implementation, added officials. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Maria Khan ...Read More Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023. Read Less

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