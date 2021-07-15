Noida may see heavy rainfall on July 18, says IMD

Noida With “very light rainfall” of 0.5mm between 8.30am and 5.30pm, and a slight increase in temperatures and humidity levels, outdoors became “uncomfortable” for the people of Noida on Thursday.

The Safdarjung monitoring station, which is considered as an average for the National Capital Region (NCR), recorded the humidity levels between 56% and 100% on Thursday.

‘Moderate to heavy rainfall on Sunday’

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city will witness “moderate to heavy rainfall” in the next two to three days. “The city is likely to see a slight increase in mercury, and the maximum temperature may hover around 37 degrees Celsius (°C). There are chances of moderate to heavy rainfall on Sunday. It is likely to be sporadic and light ahead of that,” said an IMD official on Thursday.

The IMD recorded the maximum and minimum temperatures in Noida at 36.6 degrees Celsius and 25.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday, against 35.4 degrees Celsius and 27.5 degrees Celsius a day earlier. The Safdarjung monitoring station recorded the maximum and minimum temperatures at 36.6 degrees Celsius and 26.3 degrees Celsius, two degrees above and as many below the season’s average, respectively, on Thursday.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Delhi that saw “moderate to heavy rainfall” on Wednesday, settled for a “very little” rainfall on Thursday, as recorded by the Safdarjung monitoring station.

The IMD declared the arrival of the monsoon on Tuesday (July 13), after a delay of 16 days.