Noida Metro launches new card featuring Chandrayaan-3 Mission

ByHT Correspondent, Noida
Jan 25, 2024 09:04 PM IST

In a symbolic tribute to India’s space exploration achievements, NMRC has prominently featured the Chandrayaan-3 emblem on the newly introduced NMRC-SBI Co-branded Metro Card

The Noida Metro rail corporation (NMRC) on Thursday introduced ‘NMRC-SBI Co-branded Metro Card’ while celebrating its 5th year of running Aqua Line between twin industrial cities of Noida and Greater Noida.

The card, meant for the passengers who use the Metro on Aqua Line, was launched at an event by NMRC managing director Lokesh M (centre), who is also chief executive officer (CEO), Noida authority (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
The card, meant for the passengers who use the Metro on Aqua Line, was launched at an event by NMRC managing director Lokesh M, who is also chief executive officer (CEO), Noida authority.

On the occasion, he said over the past five years, the NMRC has played a crucial role to transform the region’s transportation landscape, fostering connectivity, and contributing to the overall development of the community.

“The corporation’s dedication to excellence has been instrumental in creating a robust and sustainable public transportation system,” the CEO said.

In a symbolic tribute to India’s space exploration achievements, he said, “NMRC has prominently featured the Chandrayaan-3 emblem on the newly introduced NMRC-SBI Co-branded Metro Card”.

This fusion of space and metro signifies NMRC’s commitment to innovation and technological progress of the country, an NMRC statement said.

“The Card has been soft launched today and new theme will be available at all metro stations of Aqua Line shortly,” the NMRC managing director announced.

He said the corporation remains committed to elevating the quality of life for residents by providing safe, efficient and world-class Metro services.

The NMRC also shared the average ridership that is mounting every year on the Aqua Line. In 2023, it was 45,881, in 2022 -- 30,632, in 2021 --14058, in 2020 –12,576, and in 2019 –18,516.

